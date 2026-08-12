Popular skit maker Ogbeni Adan shared a photo of his mother on Instagram, labelling her the most wicked person in his life

Ogbeni Adan accused his mother of sabotaging his relationships, blocking his destiny helpers, and working against his career

The skit maker asked fans who have enjoyed his content to keep him in their prayers as he opened up about years of pain

Nigerian skit maker Ogbeni Adan has stirred serious conversation online after publicly calling out his own mother in a now-deleted Instagram post that many found deeply unsettling.

In the post, the comedian shared a photo of his mother alongside a caption that accused her of being the single most destructive force in his life.

Ogbeni Adan shared a photo of his mother on Instagram, labelling her the most wicked person in his life. Photos: Ogbeni Adan.

Source: Instagram

He called her "the most wicked human being" and a witch, using language that reflected years of bottled-up frustration rather than a moment of impulsive anger.

Ogbeni Adan's Shocking Accusations Against His Mother

According to Ogbeni Adan, his mother has consistently interfered with his romantic relationships, cutting them short before they could develop into anything meaningful.

He also alleged that she has been responsible for blocking people who could have positively impacted his career, effectively standing between him and the opportunities he deserved.

Beyond his love life and professional journey, the skit maker spoke about the emotional and psychological toll her behaviour has taken on him over a long period.

He described the experience as devastating, noting that he had endured her actions quietly for years before finally speaking out.

Read the X screenshot of Ogbeni Adan's accusations about his mother here:

Reactions trail Ogbeni Adan's accusations against his mother

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@mhiz_tolulope stated:

"God! What happened! I know this woman and her family. She's very nice and kind to me and all her children's friends. One of the best family I know. This has to be a joke."

@LilyjoeBae noted:

"This is serious ooo, before he comes out this way you just know it is beyond his control, he can’t even have it again, like he’s calling out his mom, and you know he is fighting a great battle, may God help him ooo"

Ogbeni Adan asked fans who have enjoyed his content to keep him in their prayers as he opened up about years of pain. Photos: Ogbeni Adan.

Source: Instagram

Why Phyna slammed Brain Jotter

Legit.ng reported earlier that Phyna tackled Brain Jotter for allegedly using her name to chase clout.

This was after an X handle with the name Brian Jotter, a parody comedian, shared a tweet about the reality star. She recounted her journey to fame while clapping back at the skit maker.

Source: Legit.ng