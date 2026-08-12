Patience Jonathan was spotted embracing former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a high-profile event in Bauchi State

The former first lady also shared a public embrace with her husband, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, at the same event

The reunion took place at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue held on August 11

Former first lady Patience Jonathan drew attention at a major political gathering on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, when she was filmed embracing both former President Olusegun Obasanjo and her husband, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, in what observers noted as a rare public display of warmth between the figures.

The moment took place at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue, held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre in Bauchi, Bauchi State. A video of the encounter, shared by X user @MujahidSSaad, showed Patience greeting Obasanjo with a full embrace before turning to hug Goodluck Jonathan in front of attendees.

Former first lady Patience Jonathan hugs Olusegun Obasanjo Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The embrace between Patience and her husband was particularly noted online, with many describing it as one of the more visible shows of affection between the couple in recent public memory.

About the GJF democracy dialogue

The annual event, organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, brought together regional leaders, legal professionals, and civil society representatives from across Africa. This year's edition centred on the theme "Beyond Elections: Can Political Parties and the Judiciary Save African Democracy?", focusing on how institutions can better protect democratic processes on the continent.

The Bauchi conference served as a platform for high-level discussion on judicial independence, the role of political parties, and broader questions around governance and accountability in Africa.

The footage of Patience Jonathan's greetings at the event circulated widely on social media shortly after it was posted, with many users reacting to the visible warmth she showed towards both Obasanjo and her husband at the gathering.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Obasanjo fires Atiku, Osoba

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo fired back at ex-Ogun Governor Segun Osoba over his account of the political events before the 2003 general elections.

Obasanjo alleged that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar secretly worked to block his re-election and masterminded an impeachment plot during his first term.

The former President revealed the name of the then House of Representatives Speaker whom he claimed received money from Atiku to begin impeachment proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng