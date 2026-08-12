Moment Popular Ex-First Lady Embraced Obasanjo in Public, Video Trends
- Patience Jonathan was spotted embracing former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a high-profile event in Bauchi State
- The former first lady also shared a public embrace with her husband, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, at the same event
- The reunion took place at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue held on August 11
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Former first lady Patience Jonathan drew attention at a major political gathering on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, when she was filmed embracing both former President Olusegun Obasanjo and her husband, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, in what observers noted as a rare public display of warmth between the figures.
The moment took place at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue, held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre in Bauchi, Bauchi State. A video of the encounter, shared by X user @MujahidSSaad, showed Patience greeting Obasanjo with a full embrace before turning to hug Goodluck Jonathan in front of attendees.
The embrace between Patience and her husband was particularly noted online, with many describing it as one of the more visible shows of affection between the couple in recent public memory.
About the GJF democracy dialogue
The annual event, organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, brought together regional leaders, legal professionals, and civil society representatives from across Africa. This year's edition centred on the theme "Beyond Elections: Can Political Parties and the Judiciary Save African Democracy?", focusing on how institutions can better protect democratic processes on the continent.
The Bauchi conference served as a platform for high-level discussion on judicial independence, the role of political parties, and broader questions around governance and accountability in Africa.
The footage of Patience Jonathan's greetings at the event circulated widely on social media shortly after it was posted, with many users reacting to the visible warmth she showed towards both Obasanjo and her husband at the gathering.
See the video of the moment on X here:
Obasanjo fires Atiku, Osoba
Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo fired back at ex-Ogun Governor Segun Osoba over his account of the political events before the 2003 general elections.
Obasanjo alleged that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar secretly worked to block his re-election and masterminded an impeachment plot during his first term.
The former President revealed the name of the then House of Representatives Speaker whom he claimed received money from Atiku to begin impeachment proceedings.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng