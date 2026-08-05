Nollywood actress Tope Osoba has died, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken after a long fight with illness

Osoba had previously spoken publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis, describing the moment she discovered a lump through self-examination

Actress Foluke Daramola played a key role in rallying support for Osoba during her treatment, helping her raise funds to cover medical costs

The Nigerian film industry is in mourning following the death of Nollywood actress Tope Osoba, who passed away after a prolonged battle with illness.

Tributes have poured in from fans and fellow entertainers as news of her passing spread across social media.

Fans devastated as Nollywood star Tope Osoba loses battle with terminal illness. Credit: @topaosoba

Source: Instagram

Osoba had previously opened up publicly about her health struggles in 2025, recounting a deeply personal journey after discovering a lump in her breast during a routine self-examination. She was 39 years old at the time of the discovery.

Her early attempts to seek medical help were met with dismissal. A private hospital doctor initially told her the lump was linked to her being of childbearing age, since she had neither conceived nor breastfed. Despite that reassurance, Osoba remained unsettled and continued monitoring the area, eventually noticing the lump had grown.

Tope Osoba's Breast Cancer Journey

Further testing confirmed the presence of cancer, and the diagnosis hit her hard. In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, she described that day as "one of the worst" of her life, saying she immediately feared losing her breast or even her life.

A CT scan brought some relief, showing the cancer had not spread significantly. Doctors confirmed she would not need a mastectomy and, crucially, would not require chemotherapy — only radiation treatment.

Covering the cost of treatment proved another challenge. Osoba reached out to colleagues for financial support, with actress Foluke Daramola stepping in to help raise awareness and funds on her behalf. Daramola later told her that the response had been limited because many people did not recognise her face, which prompted Osoba to make a public video appeal.

The campaign worked. Osoba successfully completed her treatment and, at the time, declared herself free from breast cancer, thanking God and everyone who had supported her through the ordeal. She had also been placed on a five-year medication plan, during which her doctors advised against pregnancy.

Watch the viral Instagram post that carried Topa's death:

Fans React to Topa Osoba's Death

News of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief online, with many stunned that the actress, who had fought so hard to survive, was gone.

@goldmynevibes wrote:

"RIP Nollywood Actress Tope OSOBA💔🕊️💐"

@bira_foods reacted:

"This one pain me o 😢😢😢😢"

@aquamarine_beautyhaven commented:

"She fought hard o. God!!!"

@moshkumite said:

"This one pain me oo, she survived cancer what went wrong again 😢😢😢"

@sakinahalapeke_backup_special9 wrote:

"And she fought so hard😢"

Sad day for Nollywood as Tope Osoba passes away after terminal illness fight. Credit: @topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng