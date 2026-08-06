Nollywood stars Rotimi Salami and Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to mourn the death of actress Tope Osoba

Tope Osoba passed away on August 5, 2026, with the cause of her death still unclear after a colleague debunked cancer claims

Rotimi Salami shared a photo of the late actress alongside a heartfelt message that moved fans to tears

Two of Nollywood's most recognisable faces have spoken out following the death of actress Tope Osoba, who passed away on 5 August 2026.

Legit.ng reported on the same day that the news of Tope Osoba's passing had been confirmed, though the exact cause of her death remained unclear.

Rotimi Salami and Toyin Abraham share emotional messages as they grieve the loss of actress Tope Osoba. Photo: salamirotimi/osobatemitope/toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

While early reports suggested she had been battling cancer, a condition she publicly disclosed on August 5, the previous year, Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni came forward to dispute that account, stating that cancer was not responsible for her death.

He did not, however, provide an alternative explanation.

Hours after the announcement broke, both Nollywood stars Rotimi Salami and Toyin Abraham turned to their individual Instagram pages to share their grief.

Rotimi Salami's Tribute to Tope Osoba

Rotimi Salami posted a photograph of the late actress alongside a message that captured the pain many in the industry were feeling. He wrote:

"Another Talent and a good heart gone again🥲 Keep resting in God's arm Tope😢 I hate to type R I P so badly😫 Let's just live right 💔"

Check out Rotimi Salami's tribute to Tope Osoba below:

Toyin Abraham reacts in Yoruba

Toyin Abraham expressed her sorrow across two separate Instagram Stories.

Her first post was a simple but emotionally charged:

"Tope Osoba😭😭😭😭😭"

Her second post was written in Yoruba:

"Olorun oba, gbogbo e gan ti sumi jare 😭😭😭😭😭 hahaaaa tope Osoba", which translates to "Oh God, this is too tiring."

See Toyin Abraham's post about late Tope Osoba below:

Toyin Abraham shares emotional messages as she grieves the loss of actress Tope Osoba. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Rotimi Salami's post about Tope Osoba

Salami's tribute drew an outpouring of responses from fans who also had their own personal connections to the late actress.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@stargirlashanty wrote:

"She called me 'darling sister' and my daughter 'my baby girl' she sent a script and asked for a professional video 😭 she was building something for her😢 Death interrupted, but the love remains 😩you didn't just love my girl but you planned for her😭the shoot never happened, but your love did 😭we miss you BIG TEDDY 🥰"

@kafayat9912 commented:

"😢😢 😢😢😢 l watch her movie today crying 😢😢"

@olawunmhy1 wrote:

"Omoh 🤦🏾‍♀️ May her soul rest in peace 🙏"

@oladayo.augustine said:

"T mama rest in peace 🙏 my friend"

@austallionz shared:

"So disheartening news 😢 Beautiful, lively and talented lady Rest in the bosom of the Lord 💔🕊️"

@zainny_tt reacted:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace 🙏😭"

Habibat Jinad shares final conversation with Tope Osoba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad shared an emotional account of her last conversation with Temitope Osoba before her passing on August 5, 2026.

Jinad revealed she had felt divinely prompted to reach out, leading to an eight‑minute prayer call with Osoba, which she later posted proof of on Instagram.

While mourning her colleague, Jinad urged fans to always check on loved ones, stressing that no one truly knows the silent struggles others may carry.

Source: Legit.ng