"I Hate to Type R.I.P": Rotimi Salami, Toyin Abraham Pay Emotional Tributes After Tope Osoba’s Death
- Nollywood stars Rotimi Salami and Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to mourn the death of actress Tope Osoba
- Tope Osoba passed away on August 5, 2026, with the cause of her death still unclear after a colleague debunked cancer claims
- Rotimi Salami shared a photo of the late actress alongside a heartfelt message that moved fans to tears
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Two of Nollywood's most recognisable faces have spoken out following the death of actress Tope Osoba, who passed away on 5 August 2026.
Legit.ng reported on the same day that the news of Tope Osoba's passing had been confirmed, though the exact cause of her death remained unclear.
While early reports suggested she had been battling cancer, a condition she publicly disclosed on August 5, the previous year, Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni came forward to dispute that account, stating that cancer was not responsible for her death.
He did not, however, provide an alternative explanation.
Hours after the announcement broke, both Nollywood stars Rotimi Salami and Toyin Abraham turned to their individual Instagram pages to share their grief.
Rotimi Salami's Tribute to Tope Osoba
Rotimi Salami posted a photograph of the late actress alongside a message that captured the pain many in the industry were feeling. He wrote:
"Another Talent and a good heart gone again🥲 Keep resting in God's arm Tope😢 I hate to type R I P so badly😫 Let's just live right 💔"
Check out Rotimi Salami's tribute to Tope Osoba below:
Toyin Abraham reacts in Yoruba
Toyin Abraham expressed her sorrow across two separate Instagram Stories.
Her first post was a simple but emotionally charged:
"Tope Osoba😭😭😭😭😭"
Her second post was written in Yoruba:
"Olorun oba, gbogbo e gan ti sumi jare 😭😭😭😭😭 hahaaaa tope Osoba", which translates to "Oh God, this is too tiring."
See Toyin Abraham's post about late Tope Osoba below:
Fans react to Rotimi Salami's post about Tope Osoba
Salami's tribute drew an outpouring of responses from fans who also had their own personal connections to the late actress.
Here is what some of them had to say:
@stargirlashanty wrote:
"She called me 'darling sister' and my daughter 'my baby girl' she sent a script and asked for a professional video 😭 she was building something for her😢 Death interrupted, but the love remains 😩you didn't just love my girl but you planned for her😭the shoot never happened, but your love did 😭we miss you BIG TEDDY 🥰"
@kafayat9912 commented:
"😢😢 😢😢😢 l watch her movie today crying 😢😢"
@olawunmhy1 wrote:
"Omoh 🤦🏾♀️ May her soul rest in peace 🙏"
@oladayo.augustine said:
"T mama rest in peace 🙏 my friend"
@austallionz shared:
"So disheartening news 😢 Beautiful, lively and talented lady Rest in the bosom of the Lord 💔🕊️"
Tope Osoba: Actor Olamilekan Ayinla shares actress' heartbreaking final words hours before her death
@zainny_tt reacted:
"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace 🙏😭"
Habibat Jinad shares final conversation with Tope Osoba
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad shared an emotional account of her last conversation with Temitope Osoba before her passing on August 5, 2026.
Jinad revealed she had felt divinely prompted to reach out, leading to an eight‑minute prayer call with Osoba, which she later posted proof of on Instagram.
While mourning her colleague, Jinad urged fans to always check on loved ones, stressing that no one truly knows the silent struggles others may carry.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.