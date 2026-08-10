A video of Jarvis's reaction when content creator Jidex held her hand at her August 8 wedding with Peller has gone viral

Jidex had moved in to pose for pictures with the couple, but the bride was not having it

Fans have been reacting to the moment, with many praising Jarvis for setting clear boundaries

A clip from Jarvis and Peller's lavish white wedding has got the internet talking, and it is all because of one quick-handed move the bride made during a photo session.

Jarvis and Peller, who have been together for several years, tied the knot in a series of ceremonies in early August 2026.

Reactions as Jarvis yanks off Jidex's hand at her wedding with Peller. Photo credit@peler089/@jidex

Source: Instagram

Their traditional wedding took place on August 1, followed by a court wedding and then their white wedding on August 8, 2026.

During the white wedding festivities, content creator Jidex joined the couple for photographs. As he stood beside Jarvis, he reached over and held her hand, a moment that did not sit well with the bride at all.

Jarvis and Peller continue trending after their white wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Without hesitation, Jarvis pulled his hand away from hers, and the sharp look she shot him in that instant was enough to send the clip flying across social media.

Jidex laughs it off

Rather than taking any offence, Jidex found the whole thing amusing. He laughed it off as the group carried on with the photo session. Still, the footage of Jarvis's swift reaction became the moment everyone could not stop talking about.

Here is the Instagram video of Jidex and Jarvis at her wedding as she reacted to his action:

Fans praise Jarvis for setting boundaries

The clip drew a wave of responses from fans, many of whom celebrated the bride for asserting herself so clearly at her own wedding.

@cocochulita wrote:

"Nice one jarvis"

@val_n_vogue9 commented:

"You see, Esan and Urhobo women, give it to them. They know what it is to be a loyal wife"

@diamondjim_4 said:

"Just an honest mistake."

@joys_beautyglowempire reacted:

"werey forget say no be him Dey wed."

@akuaampoh shared:

"I love the girl's character. She demands respect and sets boundaries. Having boundaries is key. She's a good lady, i hope her husband will be wise enough to set boundaries too to keep this marriage everlasting"

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony.

Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived at the venue in a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers that appeared noticeably oversized. His distinctive walk as he made his way into the wedding venue quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing their observations about his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng