Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared her thoughts on her marriage and her relationship with her husband of many years

The actress was a guest on the Afropolitan Podcast, where she opened up about trust in her marriage

Her comments generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their opinions about her relationship

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde trended online after sharing her thoughts on divorce and her marriage.

The movie star was recently a guest on the Afropolitan Podcast, where she spoke candidly about her marriage and divorce in general. She was asked how she had managed to fortify her marriage so that no one could interfere.

Reactions as Omotola Jalade opens up about her husband, shares opinion about divorce. Photo credit@realomosexy”

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the mother of four stated that she trusts her husband completely, and he trusts her in return. She added that divorce is never an option in her marriage, though she acknowledged that it can be for some people because marriage is personal.

Omotola also stated that she has never fought with her husband over another woman, noting that they have been together for 30 years. She added that she has been with him since she was 18 years old.

Sharing more, Omotola said her husband has no ego, explaining that if trust and respect are in place, no one can penetrate their marriage. She added that he is not selfish, allowing her to pursue her work while maintaining their relationship.

Omotola Jalade’s fans share their take about her podcast interview on her marriage and divorce. Photo credit@realomosexy

Source: Instagram

According to her, some of the problems other women face in their marriages are absent in hers, and she stressed that every marriage is different.

Fans react to Omotola's interview

Mixed reactions trailed Omotola’s podcast interview. Some questioned if she was speaking about the same husband everyone knows, while others noted that women who marry at an early age might experience abuse and find it difficult to speak out.

However, many praised the actress for defending her husband and sharing an honest perspective on her long-lasting marriage.

Here is the TikTok video of Omotola's interview below:

Reactions trail Ekeinde's interview

Fans reacted after seeing Omotola's interview. Here are comments below:

@rukagele said:

"Good marriage still exist, 30 years no be 30days, more years mama."

@ Jane4sons commented:

"So it's about trust. Wow."

@Fatima Mo Abdallah reacted:

"It depends on the woman to control every situation in the union."

@ mavainside wrote:

"This same Captain of a husband, so?"

@Skotman shared:

"She has spoken well by defending her husband, smart woman."

@Bonju Lawrence Properties shared:

"Different strokes for different folks....truth is some came to the world favoured."

@sharon_keduka shared:

"Any woman who married early, at least before 20 years, is in an abusive marriage, and I don't listen to them."

Omotola Ekeinde shared a loved picture

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.

Source: Legit.ng