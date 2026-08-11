Veteran Nollywood actress Mama G appeared on Carter Efe's livestream and dropped a bombshell about her travel history

Mama G disclosed she has visited every state in the USA and announced she was heading to Canada the very next day

Carter Efe's priceless reaction to the revelation sent viewers into a frenzy online

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo aka Mama G left the internet buzzing after she appeared on Carter Efe's livestream on August 10, 2026, and casually revealed the extent of her international travel resume.

During the lively podcast-style session filmed in a green-walled studio, the actress announced she was flying out to Canada the following day, before going on to declare that there is not a single state in the United States she has not visited.

Mama G causes a stir as she opens up about her visas. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Her music career, she said, had taken her to cities across the entire country.

"I'm going to Canada tomorrow," she said with full confidence, before adding, "I don't think there's any city in the US that I'm not going to. If I doubt, my music took me around the whole cities in US."

Carter Efe Cannot Believe It

The revelation sent Carter Efe, who was hosting the livestream, into near-hysterics. The content creator visibly struggled to contain his shock, reacting with animated gestures and exclamations as Mama G calmly laid out her travel credentials.

The moment quickly escaped the livestream walls and found a much wider audience on social media, with clips of the exchange circulating rapidly.

Mama G’s visa revelation gets people talking online. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Fans found the contrast between Mama G's composed delivery and Carter Efe's exaggerated disbelief particularly entertaining, with many noting the irony that the older actress had secured both a Canadian and American visa before the younger host.

The clip, which was streamed on Carter Efe's platform, captures a subscriber counter approaching 7,500 and a scrolling chat feed as viewers reacted in real time to the exchange.

Watch the moment Mama G revealed her US and Canada travel history on Carter Efe's livestream:

Patience Ozokwo speaks on playing wicked roles

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, sat down with comedian Carter Efe for a candid interview about her remarkable career in the Nigerian film industry.

During the conversation, the actress addressed a question that had long intrigued fans about why she is often cast in the role of a wicked character in Nollywood movies.

Her response has since sparked hilarious and nostalgic reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to reminisce about her memorable roles after the clip went viral.

Source: Legit.ng