Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde posted a loved picture with her husband on Instagram

In the clip, the couple went for a night date and had fun together and the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married

Fans took the comment session to wish them well and to pray for their kind of marriage

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has warmed the hearts of fans with a loved clip with her husband, which she posted on Instagram.

In the clip, the couple sat together as they posed for some shots in front of the camera. They later left the spot to go on a date.

Omotola Jalade Shares Loved-up Picture With Husband Photo Credit @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola Jalade and her husband go on a date

The mother of three and her handsome husband later left the spot where they had their loved-up pictures and went on a date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The two had different delicacies as they sat together in a garden to eat. They had food ranging from salads, prawns and other assorted edibles. They also enjoyed their glass of wine.

See the clip of Omotola and her husband here:

Fans react to Omotola Jalade's loved up picture with husband

Netizens have reacted to the pictures of Omotola Jalade and her husband. Many gushed that she stayed in her marriage for many years and prayed for her type of union.

Read comments below:

@yemialade:

"Too cute too blessed."

@inest_sylvia:

"Na only omosexy fit give me marriage advice ."

@richmondtsp:

"Congratulations to my own people on your 27th mile on this journey called marriage. See as una fresh pass today bread!"

@chizybeautymakeover:

"How can a person be aging backwards wow ."

@shirelldenzel:

"I want my marriage too last like yours guys and beautiful and interesting as always."

@:ninaluv70

"I wish God could answer me with such a union."

@molademehin:

"God bless your Union forever."

@officialcynthiara220:

"Omosexy for a reason ,getting younger everyday.May your marriage blossom and may your love keep thriving till the end of time."

@thetimo:

"The Queen and her King .HWA."

@aysha_faruna:

"Happy anniversary my fav."

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde reveals she started having kids at 19

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omotola Jalde Ekeinde revealed that she started having children when she was 19.

The seasoned actress took to her Instagram story to state that many will not be able to understand the struggles she went through as a young mother at 19.

She posted a picture where she entered the car of her son Micky and made it known that she had him when she was 24 years old.

Source: Legit.ng