The United Kingdom (UK) government has explained what candidates must do after failing the Life in the UK citizenship test

Legit.ng learnt that candidates who fail are not barred from trying again and can rebook the test as many times as needed

Each rebooking comes with a fee that applicants must pay before they can sit the test again and move closer to their citizenship goal

The UK government has confirmed that failing the Life in the UK test does not permanently block a candidate from obtaining British citizenship, outlining a clear path for those who do not pass on their first attempt.

According to official guidance that applies in 2026, candidates who fail the test are allowed to rebook and retake it as many times as necessary until they pass.

The UK government shares what applicants can do after failing the citizenship exam. Photo Credit: Toby Shepheard, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

However, each new sitting requires a separate payment, meaning the cost accumulates with every failed attempt.

What happens after a failed attempt

The government has not placed any cap on the number of times a person can sit the Life in the UK test, giving applicants the freedom to keep trying until they succeed. The requirement to pay per attempt is the main practical barrier, as there is no provision for a free retake or any waiver on the rebooking fee.

The Life in the UK test is a compulsory step for most people applying for indefinite leave to remain or British citizenship. It covers British history, laws, culture, and values, and candidates must achieve a pass mark to move forward with their application.

Why this matters for applicants

For the many Nigerians and other nationals pursuing the "japa" route to permanent residency or citizenship in the United Kingdom, understanding what happens after a failed test is important.

A single setback does not close the door, but repeated attempts add financial pressure at a stage of the immigration process that is already costly.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had explained what foreigners should expect during the citizenship test.

Minimum score for UK citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had announced the minimum score that foreigners need to pass the citizenship test.

According to the UK government's official guidance, candidates are given 45 minutes to answer 24 questions drawn from the official Life in the UK handbook.

All questions are based on the handbook's content, meaning preparation is directly tied to studying that material.

Source: Legit.ng