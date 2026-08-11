Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke said President Tinubu personally called him during the EFCC freeze order on the state government's account

Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket, disclosed that Tinubu promised him a free and fair election ahead of the Osun governorship poll

The governor's post drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who questioned whether Tinubu could be trusted to deliver on such a promise

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has publicly revealed that President Bola Tinubu called him personally during the recent Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) freeze order placed on the state government's account, and used the opportunity to promise him a free and fair election.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke said President Bola Tinubu personally called him during the EFCC account freeze. Photo: FB/ABAT, AdemolaAdeleke

Source: Twitter

Adeleke made the disclosure on Monday, August 11, 2026, via his official X account, writing:

"I appreciate Mr. President's call during the recent EFCC freeze order on the state government's account. I was promised a free and fair election by President Tinubu."

The governor is seeking re-election on the Accord Party platform, putting him in direct opposition to Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC). The EFCC freeze order had earlier raised political tensions in the state ahead of the governorship election.

Nigerians React to Adeleke's Disclosure

The post immediately drew widespread scepticism from Nigerians online, with many questioning whether Tinubu had the authority or the intention to deliver on such an assurance.

@flourish007 wrote:

"A point of correction, Mr. Governor: it is not the President's role to 'promise' a free and fair election; you cannot promise what you do not control. He should allow INEC to operate unhindered and instruct his party's hired thugs to stand down. We reject any falsified results."

@jpobiokafor was blunt:

"Tinubu promising you free and fair election 😂"

@yunghuyt questioned the governor's trust in the president, writing:

"How can someone who didn't get into office with a free and fair election promise you a free and fair election and you believed him?"

@Akolawole_8 urged the governor to look beyond federal assurances and rely on state security:

"THE PEOPLE LOVE YOU, SIR. ALL THEY NEED FROM YOU IS THEIR SAFETY. IF THE APC HAS BOUGHT THE NPF. MAKE USE OF THE STATE ÀMỌ̀TẸ́KÙN TO SECURE THE VOTE OF THE PEOPLE."

@Akpoyibo16 warned:

"Dey play, by the time he has rewritten your state election results you go learn. Tinubu no dey play with your office, he want to hijack it with speed, know this and know peace."

@Hassan_xas expressed support ahead of polling day:

"We're moving accordingly on Saturday. Me and my family we're all voting for Governor Ademola Adeleke (Accord) on Saturday."

Osun's Adeleke told to put trust in grassroots mobilisation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that politician and media executive Babatunde Michael Abimboye has urged Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke and the Imole Campaign Council to focus more on grassroots mobilisation and citizen participation rather than relying on assurances from the Federal Government ahead of future elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Abimboye said recent developments in Osun raised concerns about the political atmosphere and security situation.

Source: Legit.ng