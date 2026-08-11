The Canadian government has outlined the consequences applicants face after failing the citizenship test three times within the 30-day test period

Applicants who fail all three test attempts are invited to a hearing with a citizenship official that can last up to 90 minutes

Failing the hearing means the application is refused and the applicant must reapply and pay all fees again to continue the process

The Canadian government has released official guidance explaining the steps that follow when a citizenship applicant fails the citizenship test on all three permitted attempts.

Under the rules, applicants have up to three chances to pass the citizenship test within their 30-day test window. The test can be taken online, via Microsoft Teams, or in person.

Canada has explained the next steps if an applicant fails the citizenship test thrice. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

If all three attempts are unsuccessful, the government does not automatically refuse the application. Instead, the applicant is called to a formal hearing with a citizenship official.

What happens at the hearing

The hearing is designed to give applicants one more opportunity to show they meet the requirements for Canadian citizenship. It can run anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes, depending on what the officer needs to assess.

During the hearing, the citizenship officer may cover three areas. The first is a knowledge test delivered orally, covering topics similar to those on the standard citizenship test. This section has 20 questions, and applicants must answer at least 15 correctly to pass.

The second area involves questions about the applicant's time living in Canada, to confirm they meet the residency requirements. The third is a language assessment to check whether the applicant can communicate in English or French. The officer can ask up to nine questions in this section, and a minimum of six correct answers is required to pass.

After the hearing ends, the government sends a letter to the applicant with the outcome.

What passing or failing the hearing means

Applicants who pass the hearing move forward and wait for an invitation to the citizenship ceremony, which is the final step before becoming a Canadian citizen.

Those who fail the hearing face a different outcome. The Canadian government will refuse their citizenship application. Anyone who still wishes to become a citizen must start the process from scratch, which includes submitting a new application and paying all required fees again.

The guidance applies to applicants going through the citizenship process in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had mentioned the questions you will not be asked during the citizenship test.

Minimum score needed for Canadian citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had shared the minimum score foreigners need to pass the citizenship test.

According to the government, the citizenship test contains 20 questions in either multiple-choice or true-or-false format.

Applicants must answer at least 15 of those 20 questions correctly to pass, which works out to a score of 75%.

Source: Legit.ng