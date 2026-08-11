Gregory Pizarro Jr and Chris addressed viral rumours labelling them foreign undercover agents during a live stream session with Peller on Monday

A content creator had linked the duo's large cash gifts and attendance at Peller's Lagos wedding to a suspected foreign social engineering operation

Reports revealing Gregory's background as a U.S. Army veteran and holdings company founder only added more fuel to the widespread speculation

Two of Nigerian TikTok star Peller's most prominent online gifters have stepped forward to address growing suspicions about their true identities, and the internet is not entirely convinced.

Gregory Pizarro Jr. and a friend identified only as Chris appeared in a live stream alongside Peller on Monday, August 11, 2026, flatly denying claims that they are foreign undercover agents.

Peller questions his top gifters about being undercover agents. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The pair, who are widely recognised as Peller's top gifters during his TikTok live sessions, have attracted intense scrutiny following their high-profile attendance at the content creator's Lagos traditional wedding.

Why the secret agents rumours started

The suspicion gained traction after content creator Spearhead_Af raised pointed questions about the duo in a widely shared post. He argued that the combination of their generous cash gifts and their physical presence at such a prominent Nigerian social event suggested a calculated social engineering effort.

He also drew comparisons to historical U.S. intelligence activities on the African continent and suggested that foreign funding quietly shapes which internet celebrities gain visibility and cultural influence.

The speculation deepened when it emerged that Gregory Pizarro Jr. is a U.S. Army veteran and the founder of Glenhouse, a holdings company with interests in private equity, sports representation, and other sectors. For many online, that background only made the conspiracy theory harder to dismiss.

Mixed reactions as Peller's top gifters react to undercover agent rumours. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

In the live stream where Gregory and Chris denied the FBI claims, the denials were casual and light-hearted, but social media users were quick to point out that the manner of the denial itself felt suspicious to them.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nons Miraj addressed claims of snatching Peller's top gifters.

The video of Peller's top gifters reacting to claims of being secret agents is below:

Nigerians React Online

The clip sparked a wave of sceptical and humorous responses across X:

@JeffreySch8o wrote:

"Even with the girl body language you'll know something is fishy. She keep repeating they're not FBI 🤧🤧🤧"

@_Vikkyzah commented:

"Mind you fbi don't don't clandestine missions outside their country..... E go shock u say dem be kgb..."

@theboluwape said:

"No o.. they were supposed to say 'Yes Peller, we are FBI actually'"

@Kontrolla19 reacted:

"If there were FBI they'd agree? Oh you got me how did y'all figure it out I'm so shocked 🤣🤣 Make Una go watch Ozark oooo no be everything dem suppose dey tell una"

@MogulOfMayhem observed:

"Sounds exactly like what an FBI agent would say"

Peller shares amount spent on wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peller revealed that his recently held wedding cost him upwards of N300 million.

He made this on Sunday, August 10, 2026, via a TikTok post in which he wrote: "300million plus gone for wedding."

His bold claim, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising him.

Source: Legit.ng