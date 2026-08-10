The Redeemed Christian Church of God wrapped up its 74th Annual Convention at Redemption City, Ogun State, on August 9, 2026

A total of 2,820 candidates were ordained as full pastors — the highest pastoral office in the RCCG, a rank held by General Overseer Enoch Adeboye himself

The week-long convention, themed 'Mountain Movers', also saw 11,830 deacons and deaconesses and 5,977 assistant pastors ordained

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has ordained thousands of new ministers across multiple ranks, capping off a week of worship, teaching, and spiritual activities at its 74th Annual Convention in Redemption City, Mowe, Ogun State.

The convention ran from Monday, August 3 to Sunday, August 9, 2026, under the theme "Mountain Movers," drawing worshippers from Nigeria and across the world, Punch reports.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye led the RCCG's 74th Annual Convention at Redemption City in Ogun State. Photo RCCG

Source: Facebook

Ordinations at the 74th Convention

The church confirmed that 2,820 candidates were elevated to the office of full pastor during the event. According to the church's Holy Ghost Service Instagram account, the full pastor rank is the most senior pastoral office within the RCCG structure.

"In R.C.C.G., the office of the Full Pastor is the highest office; even the General Overseer is a full pastor," the account posted on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, on the second day of the convention, the church announced that 11,830 deacons and deaconesses and 5,977 assistant pastors had also been ordained. "A total of 11,830 Deacons & Deaconesses and 5,977 Assistant Pastors were ordained during the 74th Annual Convention of R.C.C.G.," the church said in a separate post.

The ordination services formed one of the central highlights of the convention alongside daily worship sessions, Bible studies, prayer meetings, and seminars catering to various groups within the church.

Final Day Activities

The convention's closing day on Sunday included a Holy Communion and Anointing Service on Saturday, baptism, ordination services, and a thanksgiving service to round off proceedings.

General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye led several sessions during the week, joined by senior ministers and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye.

On the final day, Adeboye announced that at least 88 babies were born at Redemption City during the convention period, made up of 52 boys and 36 girls.

The 2026 gathering concluded with a thanksgiving service that brought the week of ordinations, prayers, and worship to a close.

Adeboye requests 10 people to donate N1 billion each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye solicited the support of his church members in further expansion of the RCCG Campground in Mowe, Ogun state.

The man of God told a crowd of worshippers at the ongoing 2025 RCCG convention that the number of people who attended each year was increasing.

Source: Legit.ng