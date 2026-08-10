Mountain Top Chorale of MFM won a gold medal in the Spiritual Category at the 2026 World Choir Games

The Nigerian choir also emerged champion in the prestigious Champions Competition in Helsingborg, Sweden

MFM General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, described the victory as a testament to excellence, discipline, and dedication

Nigeria has recorded another remarkable achievement on the global stage as the Mountain Top Chorale of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) won a gold medal and emerged champion at the 2026 World Choir Games in Sweden.

The choir secured victory in the Spiritual Category and went on to claim the coveted Champions Competition title during the international event held in Helsingborg.

Mountain Top Chorale of MFM won a gold medal in the Spiritual Category at the 2026 World Choir Games. Photos: MFM choir.

Source: Instagram

MFM choir shines on world stage

According to organisers, the World Choir Games is regarded as the largest international choir competition in the world, attracting thousands of singers from different countries.

The Mountain Top Chorale, conducted by Oluwasegun Okedunmola, earned an impressive score of 87.38 points to win gold in Category C14 – Spiritual.

The choir's performance stood out among competitors from across the globe, earning Nigeria a place among the event's top achievers.

Olukoya celebrates historic feat

Reacting to the development, MFM General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, praised the choristers and everyone involved in the success story.

In a celebratory message shared on social media, he described the achievement as more than just a musical accomplishment.

According to him, the victory reflects discipline, teamwork, dedication, and the commitment to using talents to glorify God.

“What a glorious moment for Mountain Top Chorale,” Olukoya wrote while congratulating the choir for bringing honour to Nigeria and the MFM family.

The World Choir Games 2026 is hosting more than 160 choirs and about 8,500 singers from over 40 countries.

Read Dr D.K Olukoya's Facebook post congratulating the choir here:

Reactions trail MFM choir's feat

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Olotu Funmilola stated:

"Congratulations to our daddy, Mountain top chorale and MFM family Worldwide.lndeed excellence flows from the top, more wins in Jesus name."

Beatrice Onwuemena

"Congratulations to all of them. I am so proud of the God of MFM. To him alone be all the glory. Amen."

MFM General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, described the victory as a testament to excellence. Photo: Daniel Olukoya.

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele issues ominous new year prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele had warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of grave political consequences if the federal government proceeds with the implementation of the new tax reforms in 2026 amid mounting public opposition and legal controversy.

Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, delivered the warning as part of his New Year prophecy, linking the disputed tax reforms to growing national discontent.

Source: Legit.ng