Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, launched an investigation into the academic credentials of one of its professors, Arc. Abdullahi Abubakar

The professor's profile, which reportedly lists five PhDs, five master's degrees, seven degrees, and 11 diplomas, went viral on social media

ABU's Director of Public Affairs confirmed the university would only speak on the matter after completing its investigation

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has begun steps to verify the academic credentials of one of its professors, Arc. Abdullahi Abubakar, after his extensive list of qualifications sparked widespread discussion on social media and within the university community.

The Director of the Directorate of Public Affairs, Awwal Umar, confirmed that the university was aware of the viral posts concerning the professor's profile and would make its position known only after a full investigation had been completed.

Ahmadu Bello University began investigating the academic credentials attributed to Professor Abdullahi Abubakar. Photo: ABUZaria

Source: Twitter

Umar said ABU would not rush to any conclusion, insisting that the necessary process must run its course before the institution could offer any substantive response to the public, Daily Trust reports.

What the Professor's Credentials Include

According to reports and social media posts that triggered the scrutiny, Abubakar's academic profile lists five PhDs, five master's degrees, seven degrees, 11 diplomas, and several other qualifications. The sheer volume of credentials has drawn considerable attention, given his active role in teaching, research, and other scholarly activities at the university.

Efforts to reach the professor directly were not successful. Repeated telephone calls went unanswered, and while he did respond to a text message from a journalist, his reply offered no clarification on the qualifications attributed to him.

"Yours refers and noted, but not for now. Thank you," Abubakar wrote in the text message, without indicating when he would address the matter.

University Cautions Against Premature Conclusions

ABU's public affairs office stressed that the institution was approaching the matter carefully and would communicate its findings through official channels at the appropriate time. The university gave no timeline for when the investigation would conclude.

FG introduces measures to tackle NECO malpractice

In a previous report, the federal government rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng