Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller revealed that a foreign fan travelled from America to attend his upcoming wedding with Jarvis

The fan surprised Peller, saying he changed dollars to naira to spray, leaving the content creator visibly overwhelmed

Peller was seen in gratitude after the unexpected gesture, and the moment has since sparked widespread reactions online

Nigerian TikTok streamer and content creator Peller has been left speechless after a fan based in the United States flew into Nigeria for his wedding.

The emotional moment was captured on video and shared on social media, where Peller could be seen prostrating in disbelief.

Peller reveals that a foreign fan travelled from America to attend his upcoming wedding with Jarvis. Photo: Jarvis/Peller.

Source: Instagram

The fan had apparently landed in Nigeria from America ahead of the wedding between Peller and fellow content creator Jarvis.

How the Surprise Unfolded

According to Peller, he had gone to visit the fan at his hotel simply to say hello and welcome him. He had no idea what was about to happen.

During the visit, the fan told Peller that he had changed the dollars to naira to spray the couple at their wedding.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many viewers struck by both the generosity of the fan and the raw emotion displayed by Peller.

The fact that Gregory had not only travelled internationally but also arrived bearing such a substantial gift made the moment stand out as one of the more memorable pre-wedding stories to emerge from a Nigerian content creator in recent times.

Peller and Jarvis, both well-known figures in the Nigerian TikTok space, have been building excitement around their upcoming wedding, which has already drawn significant public interest.

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Reactions trail Peller's video with foreign fan

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Halloweenslim stated:

"When this guy said he will be coming to Nigeria for his wedding I thought he was just pulling his leg,Just love is all I see here,Grace Dey on you man"

@ArsenalKendrick shared:

"This whyte boy is a fed. Folding of hands, sipping tea, watching and scoping the area. Laughing at dry jokes to blend in. Peller na fool."

@Thybiggeststar wrote:

"Interpol don come meet this one to monitor that him credit card fraud matter, them go shock say them no need investigate olodo go use him mouth tell them the story just to feel like it's a flex... Extradition soon"

Peller was seen in gratitude after the unexpected gesture. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng