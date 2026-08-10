Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the age bracket that determines who must sit the citizenship test when applying

Applicants who fall within the specified age range are automatically required to complete the test before their citizenship is processed

The government confirmed that identity verification must be completed before any applicant is permitted to sit the test

Australia has published the official age requirements that determine which foreign nationals must sit the citizenship test when applying for citizenship by conferral.

This comes after Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined seven categories of foreigners who are not required to sit for the citizenship test when applying for Australian citizenship by conferral.

Australia lists age brackets for foreigners before writing its citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia lists age requirement for citizenship test

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, foreign applicants aged between 18 and 59 years at the time their application is received are generally required to complete the citizenship test. Those who fall outside this age range are not subject to the same requirement.

How Australia citizenship test process works

Once the department establishes that an applicant falls within the eligible age bracket, it will issue a letter containing the details of their scheduled test appointment. Applicants do not arrange this themselves, the notification comes directly from the department following a review of the application.

A key condition before the test can take place is identity verification. The department must confirm the applicant's identity before they are permitted to sit the citizenship test, meaning this step cannot be skipped or bypassed regardless of how promptly an applicant submits their paperwork.

The Australia citizenship test evaluates whether an applicant has an understanding of and commitment to Australian values, which the government describes as being rooted in freedom, respect, and equality.

Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng