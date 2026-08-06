Veteran musician Charly Boy addressed long-standing questions about his sexuality in an Instagram post on August 5

In the post, the Area Fada argued that embracing one's feminine side does not make anyone less of a man

Fans flooded the comments with divided reactions, with some praising his depth and others pushing back

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has finally addressed decades of speculation surrounding his sexuality, telling critics they are free to say whatever they like.

The 74-year-old posted his thoughts on Instagram on August 5, directly acknowledging that many people have long questioned whether he is gay.

Charly Boy opens up about long-standing assumptions regarding his sexuality and unconventional lifestyle. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Rather than getting defensive, the Area Fada used the moment to call out what he described as the narrow-mindedness that prevents many Nigerians from appreciating diverse forms of self-expression.

In the post, Charly Boy wrote:

"For years, many hv questioned my sexuality, some hv openly called me gay. Anything una like make una talk, because I know for many Nigerians, dey are still living under the rock. Embracing ones feminine side isn't about becoming less of a man—it's about becoming more of a human being. It's about having access to the full spectrum of human experience: strength and vulnerability, logic and intuition, independence and connection. If u know u know. I no send ur father."

Charly Boy's unconventional image

The singer has spent his entire career defying expectations. His bold fashion choices, theatrical stage persona, and outspoken lifestyle have consistently set him apart from mainstream Nigerian entertainment culture, and also fuelled persistent rumours about his sexuality over the years.

This is not the first time the musician has tackled the subject head-on.

In earlier interviews, Charly Boy reflected on how even his late father was deeply uncomfortable with his appearance when he was younger.

He noted that something as simple as wearing earrings several decades ago was enough to shock people and invite misunderstanding.

The veteran singer said he eventually made peace with the reality that people would always judge what they could not comprehend.

Check out Charly Boy's post below:

Fans react to Charly Boy's post

The comments section offered a wide range of responses from his followers:

@sarah_nyota_ wrote:

"Takes a person with a lot of depth to understand and fully appreciate your caption. Unfortunately our generation lacks depth everything na cruise"

@godswillovee said:

"I no follow you for this one Oga Charly Boy."

@kinging_world commented:

"But you know i respect you alot .. but You embraced this feminine side pass masculine part... but also know you're not a gay ... but God knows all ... say respectfully"

@ambassador_oluwa001 replied:

"Na your matter Sir, respectfully."

@sunkiemc wrote:

"The Divine Feminine… 🌜🌞🌛"

@edyjpurijoe123 added:

"LOOK AT THE PICTURE YOU PUT HERE , IF NA YOUR SON LOOKS LIKE THIS ; YOU NO GO WALLOP AM FOR FACE ? 😜😜"

Charly Boy addresses persistent rumours about his sexuality while reflecting on his unconventional image. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy admits past crimes in America

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist Charly Boy confessed to engaging in criminal activities during his younger years in the United States.

He revealed on Arise Television that his rebellious choices, including white-collar crime at age 25, could have derailed his life but ultimately shaped his transformation.

Charly Boy explained that documenting these mistakes in his memoir was important to inspire others to confront their past and grow from it.

Source: Legit.ng