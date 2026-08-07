UK Student Visa 2026: How Much Money You Need and How to Prove It

The UK government sets specific financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants covering course fees and living costs

Applicants studying in London must show significantly more funds per month than those studying outside the capital

The UK government lists several acceptable sources of funds but also bars applicants from using overdrafts, cryptocurrency, and stocks

The UK government requires anyone applying for a Student or Child Student visa to show they have enough money to cover their course fees, personal living costs, and the costs of any partner or children they are bringing along.

Certain applicants are exempt from providing financial evidence, including those who have already held a valid UK visa for at least 12 months, nationals whose country is on the exemption list, Student Union Sabbatical Officers, and those applying to train as a doctor or dentist.

UK Student Visa applicants show funds for course fees, living costs, and dependants to meet financial requirements. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How much money student visa applicants need

Course fees are set out in the applicant's Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), which the education provider issues once a place on a course is offered.

For living costs, applicants studying outside London must show £1,171 for each month of their course, up to a maximum of nine months. Those studying in London must show £1,529 per month, also capped at nine months. Students who board at a residential independent school instead need to cover boarding fees for one full academic year.

For each dependant brought to the UK, an additional £680 per month is required for courses outside London, or £845 per month for courses in London, again up to nine months.

Child student visa requirements

The financial requirements for a Child Student visa vary depending on the child's living arrangements in the UK. A child who boards at a residential independent school must have enough to cover boarding fees for one academic year.

Where a child lives with a foster carer or a close relative who is a UK resident or British citizen during term time, that person must show £570 for each month of the course, up to nine months.

If both parent and child are applying and the parent holds a Parent of a Child Student visa, the family needs £1,560 per month for the first child and £625 per month for each additional child, up to nine months. A 16 or 17 year old living independently must show £1,023 per month outside London or £1,334 per month in London.

Accepted sources of funds and evidence rules

Applicants can use a government or government-sponsored student loan, an official financial sponsorship such as a scholarship from a national government or university, their own savings, or money from a parent or partner, provided those individuals supply a letter confirming consent.

The UK government rules out overdrafts, cryptocurrency, stocks and shares, pensions, unregulated bank accounts, and accounts that do not use electronic record keeping.

For personal or family funds, the money must have sat in the account for 28 consecutive days before the closing balance date on the most recent bank statement provided. Acceptable proof includes paper or electronic bank statements, building society passbooks, certificates of deposit, or letters from a bank.

Government scholarships are also accepted, but only if the funding comes from the UK government or the applicant's own national government.

London study costs demand £1,529 per month, while courses outside London require £1,171 per month for living expenses. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UK updates graduate visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of Nigerian students hoping to remain in the United Kingdom after completing their studies will now have to pay close attention to updated graduate visa rules, including revised stay-back periods and strict eligibility requirements.

The UK government has reaffirmed that international students, including Nigerians, must apply for a graduate visa before their student visa expires if they wish to remain in the country to work or look for employment after graduation.

Source: Legit.ng