Sweden's Parliament has passed new rules for international students on residence permits, introducing work hour limits and stricter study requirements

Most students are capped at 15 hours of work per week during semesters, with full freedom to work only in June, July, and August

The Swedish Migration Agency identified six specific categories of students who can work without any hour restrictions under the new rules

Sweden has introduced tighter conditions for international students holding or applying for residence permits linked to higher education, with the new rules taking effect on June 11, 2026.

The Swedish Parliament approved the changes, which place restrictions on how much students can work during their studies, raise academic performance requirements, and require students to report their home address to the Swedish Migration Agency.

Sweden releases list of six categories of international students allowed to work unlimited hours in 2026. Photo Credit: Pier Marco Tacca, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

How many hours students can work

Under the new framework, international students are no longer free to work unlimited hours during their studies. During active semesters, the maximum allowed is 15 hours per week. This limit does not apply during the summer months of June, July, and August, when students may take on as many hours of work as they choose.

The rules cover students enrolled at first- and second-cycle level at Swedish universities and university colleges. In certain situations, they also extend to family members of affected students.

6 categories exempt from work limits

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed that a specific group of students may continue working without any hourly restrictions, even during semesters.

To qualify, the work must take place at the university or university college where the student is enrolled, or be directly tied to the programme they are studying.

The six categories are:

1. Education.

2. Student representation.

3. Administration.

4. Traineeship.

5. Research.

6. Artistic research.

Students whose work falls outside these categories and exceeds the 15-hour weekly cap during semesters risk breaching the terms of their residence permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had changed its citizenship requirements and introduced four major rules for foreign applicants.

Sweden tightens residence permit requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had tightened its residence permit requirements and mentioned the behaviours that could lead to an applicant's rejection in 2026.

The Swedish Migration Agency said the updated rules apply across permit categories, including those based on employment and family reunification.

While the agency already screened applicants for criminal offences, the new framework significantly broadens what it will scrutinise.

Source: Legit.ng