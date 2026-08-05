A video Nollywood actress Tope Osoba posted exactly one year before her death on August 5, 2026, has resurfaced online

In the clip shared on August 4, 2025, the actress tearfully announced her return to acting after surviving cancer

Fans and colleagues flooded the year-old post with tributes as the timing of the video sparked deep emotions online

A video that Nollywood actress Temitope Kofoworola Osoba, popularly known as Tope Osoba, posted on her Instagram page exactly one year before her passing has resurfaced, leaving fans and colleagues overwhelmed with grief.

Legit.ng reported on August 5, 2026, that the actress had passed away after a battle with illness.

Tope Osoba reflects on her recovery from cancer in an emotional video that gains renewed attention after her death. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Within hours, attention turned to a video the actress had shared on August 4, 2025, in which she spoke candidly about her battle with cancer and her determination to return to the screen.

In the clip, a visibly emotional Tope Osoba addressed her supporters, expressing gratitude for the prayers and encouragement that helped her through her illness.

"Battling cancer wasn't something that was easy for me, but with the help and support and prayers of you, my family — friends, fans, well-wishers — I was able to pull it through," she said. "Your prayers, text messages, calls — give me strength to keep going. It gave me strength to let me know that I have a very strong and loving community behind me."

Tope Osoba's message of hope

The actress went on to announce what she described as a new chapter in her career, declaring herself ready to return to acting.

"I am thrilled to reintroduce myself, to let you know that I am back to the industry. I am ready to bring my talent back to the screen once again. Get ready for new roles, new stories, and new inspiration," she said.

In the caption accompanying the video, Tope Osoba also spoke of using her platform to champion cancer awareness and described the experience as a "turning point" that led to her "rebranding, reshaping, and rebuilding."

"This new chapter is about healing, growth, and empowerment. I'm committed to using my platform to support cancer awareness and help others who may be walking a similar path," she wrote.

Watch Tope Osoba's emotional video about her cancer battle below:

Fans mourn Tope Osoba's death

The resurfaced post drew a wave of mourning from followers who were struck by the painful coincidence of the video's timing. Many revisited the comments section to pay their respects.

@mariam_akintunde wrote:

"Omo a year after and she left 😢"

@metrotoomuch commented:

"So sad 😢 I first get to know her in pasuma music video title High level. Rest well 😍😍😍"

@bimbimherself shared:

"May your soul rest in eternal peace 😢🙏😔"

@oneofakind31602 said:

"Hmm exactly a year 😢😢😢😢"

@closetbycassy wrote:

"Exactly a year ago u made this video😢😢😢😢😢why now... What happened again 😢"

@toyeenaminu added:

"Rest in peace, o dun mi gan still thought about you on Monday ❤️❤️"

@lammy_dey reacted:

"May Your Soul Rest Peacefully 😢🙏🏻"

Tope Osoba speaks about overcoming cancer and returning to Nollywood in a video that resurfaces after her death. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Juju singer St Janet dies after brief illness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Juju and Highlife musician Iyun Janet Ajilore, popularly known as St Janet or Saint Janet, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2026, following complications from diabetes.

The news was confirmed by publisher Otunba Femi Davies, who praised her vibrant stage presence and unfiltered contributions to Nigeria’s music scene.

Fondly called Mama Yabis, St Janet’s controversial yet charismatic career, marked by hits like Faaji Plus, left a lasting legacy among fans who admired her fearless blend of satire, humour, and social commentary.

Source: Legit.ng