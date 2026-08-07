The CBN has outlined the conditions individuals and corporate entities must satisfy before establishing a microfinance bank

The requirements cover minimum capital, source of funds, board composition, and licensing fees across three categories of microfinance banks

CBN said obtaining approval does not automatically allow a microfinance bank to begin operations until further conditions are met

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released 10 conditions that promoters and corporate entities must satisfy before they can establish and run a microfinance bank (MFB) in Nigeria.

The requirements are contained in the CBN's Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Microfinance Banks in Nigeria, covering areas such as ownership structure, minimum capital, source of funds, management quality, board composition, and the licensing process.

From capital to management: 10 CBN requirements for owning a microfinance bank in Nigeria. Photo: CBN

Source: Twitter

Here are the requirements:

1. Meet the minimum capital requirement

Prospective owners must provide the minimum paid-up capital prescribed for the category of microfinance bank they intend to establish.

The CBN recognises three categories of MFBs: Unit, State, and National.

A Unit MFB requires a minimum paid-up capital of N20 million, while a State MFB requires N100 million. A National MFB requires a minimum paid-up capital of N2 billion.

2. Provide evidence of the source of funds

Applicants must provide satisfactory and verifiable evidence that the proposed shareholders have paid the required capital.

The CBN requires promoters to confirm that the funds did not originate from bank credit, questionable sources, money laundering or other illicit activities.

3. Pay the applicable licence application fee

Promoters seeking an MFB licence must pay a non-refundable application fee.

The prescribed fees are N50,000 for a Unit MFB, N100,000 for a State MFB and N250,000 for a National MFB.

4. Submit a detailed feasibility report

Applicants must submit a detailed feasibility report explaining the objectives and justification for establishing the microfinance bank.

The report must outline the services to be offered, proposed branch expansion, staff training, management succession and other operational plans.

5. Provide five-year financial projections

The proposed MFB must submit financial projections covering five years.

The CBN requires applicants to provide expected growth and profitability figures as well as the assumptions supporting those projections.

6. Have qualified promoters and management

The CBN must be satisfied that the promoters and proposed management team are fit and proper persons to invest in or manage a financial services institution.

The regulator also assesses the quality of management and whether the proposed business has realistic earnings prospects.

7. Appoint qualified directors

Applicants must provide the names, CVs and credentials of proposed board members.

For MFBs, at least two board members, excluding executive management, must have banking or related financial industry experience. Directors and management appointments are subject to CBN approval.

8. Submit corporate and shareholder documents

Promoters must submit documents including a draft Memorandum and Articles of Association, letters of intent from subscribers and details of the proposed shareholders.

The application must also contain the names, addresses and banking details of promoters or proposed shareholders.

CBN details rules for individuals and firms seeking microfinance bank licences Photo: NMG

Source: Facebook

9. Undergo CBN appraisal and approval

Before issuing Approval-in-Principle, the CBN may conduct an appraisal interview with the promoters of the proposed microfinance bank.

The regulator assesses the promoters, management, capital, business prospects and proposed activities before deciding whether to proceed with the application.

10. Meet operational conditions before opening

Obtaining approval does not automatically mean the MFB can begin operations.

The institution must put the required infrastructure, management information systems, internal controls and enterprise-wide risk management procedures in place.

The CBN must also conduct a satisfactory physical inspection of the premises before the MFB is allowed to commence business.

The CBN guidelines show that establishing a microfinance bank in Nigeria requires more than having the required capital. Promoters must demonstrate that their funds are legitimate, their business model is viable, and their proposed management and governance structures meet regulatory standards.

CBN approves as another bank begins operation in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bank78 MFB commenced operations in Nigeria as a privately owned digital lending institution.

The lender said its model draws from the principles of private banking but is tailored to meet the needs of mass-affluent Nigerians seeking secure and high-quality digital banking services.

Bank78 added that it was established to connect the rapidly expanding fintech sector with conventional banks and their traditional banking systems.

Proofreading by Dave Ibemere, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng