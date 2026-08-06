The family of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba released an official statement addressing reports about the cause of her death

Tope Osoba passed away on Wednesday, August 5, a year after surviving a prolonged battle with breast cancer

Her family described widely circulated claims on social media and blogs as false, speculative, and entirely unauthorised

The family of Nollywood actress Tope Osoba has challenged the narrative surrounding her passing, firmly rejecting claims that have spread widely across social media and online blogs.

Legit.ng confirmed the actress's death on Wednesday, 5 August.

She had previously endured a lengthy battle with breast cancer, which she survived, making her sudden passing all the more shocking to fans and colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Tope Osoba passed away on Wednesday, August 5, a year after surviving a prolonged battle with breast cancer. Photos: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

In the wake of her death, numerous reports emerged attributing her passing to a return or complication of the cancer she had fought.

Family Rejects Circulating Claims

In an official statement posted on the actress's Instagram page on Thursday, 6 August, her family said the reports were baseless and hurtful.

"We are deeply saddened by the spread of false and unverified reports concerning the passing of our beloved," the statement read.

The family went further, describing the accounts circulating online as "false, speculative, and entirely unauthorized," and called on the public to exercise restraint before sharing unconfirmed information.

The family urged the public "to refrain from sharing or promoting misinformation that only adds to the pain our family is already enduring."

They also indicated that verified information regarding the actress would be communicated through her official social media page in due course.

Read Tope Osoba's family's statement about the cause of her death below:

Reactions trail Tope Osoba's family's statement about her demise

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@grow_withdees stated:

"I’m looking at her as if she should stand up again heaven just gained a beautiful angel"

@officiallaetan noted:

"As I saw this post, I thought she posted it herself debunking that her death is a lie"

@ _bigpresh_ noted:

"Maami O ma se oo,,, but who are we to question God, but am glad you know your God and you serve him day and night before leaving this sinful world fly safe my prayer warrior,,,I will miss you, miss your voice miss your pure heart… I love you till eternity"

Tope Osoba’s family denies that she died of breast cancer. Photo: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng