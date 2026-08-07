Mba Nnennamma Favour, the prom queen of Experience International Smart Schools in Aba, sat for the 2026 WASSCE for school candidates

Her school has now shared her WAEC result on Facebook alongside a photo of her flanked by two adults, drawing attention online

The result screenshot revealed how she performed across subjects including Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and English Language

Mba Nnennamma Favour, the prom queen of Experience International Smart Schools in Ogbor-Hill, Aba, has become a talking point online after her school publicly shared her 2026 WASSCE results on Facebook.

The school posted a photograph of Nnennamma flanked by two adults and her result to celebrate her performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, drawing congratulatory messages from followers across social media.

A school's Prom Queen's 2026 WAEC result excites the management. Photo Credit: Experience International Smart Schools Aba, WAEC

Source: Facebook

How Nnennamma performed in the 2026 WAEC

According to the result shared by the school on August 6, 2026, Nnennamma recorded her strongest performance in Civic Education, where she earned an A1.

She followed that up with B2 grades in Biology, Chemistry and Digital Technologies, and a B3 in both General Mathematics and Physics. She also obtained a C4 in Economics, while Geography and English Language each came in at C6.

The post was captioned with congratulations to Nnennamma and all students of the school, signalling that results for the wider 2026 cohort had also been released.

See the school's Facebook post celebrating their prom queen's results:

Netizens celebrate prom queen's 2026 WAEC result

The post attracted warm responses from the school's online community, with several followers taking a moment to congratulate the young graduate.

@Eme Eberechi said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

@Christy Davies said:

"Congratulations."

@Sharon Vibez said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had displayed the 2026 WAEC result of a girl who insisted that she could never score a B or C.

2026 WAEC result of nursing hopeful

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had proudly shared the 2026 WAEC result of her daughter and hinted that she would study nursing.

The candidate, Adachi Mary, sat for the 2026 WASSCE as a school candidate at Moral Esteem College.

Her mother shared a screenshot of the result online and wasted no time signalling what comes next, writing: "Nursing here we come."

Source: Legit.ng