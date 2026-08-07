Brazil introduced a government-backed platform that connected job seekers with employers, and foreigners were among those eligible to use it

The authorities outlined a few simple steps applicants had to complete before they could start applying for available jobs

The government also shared practical tips that could improve applicants' chances of getting matched with employers

The Brazilian government has officially digitised its National Employment System (SINE), opening up its database to help international candidates and local employers connect seamlessly.

Through the official Emprega Brasil portal, job seekers can register their professional profiles, match with thousands of active vacancies, and schedule interviews with employers—all without paying any application fees.

The Brazilian government shares a website where foreigners can find jobs. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Quick highlights of Brazil SINE job portal

100% Free Service : The Brazilian government does not charge job seekers to use the portal.

The Brazilian government does not charge job seekers to use the portal. Direct Matching Algorithm: The platform automatically matches your skills and qualifications with open job vacancies across various municipalities.

Mobile-Friendly: You can manage your job search on your computer or directly from your phone.

Official Government backing: The system is managed directly by Brazil’s Ministry of Labor and Employment (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego).

What is SINE and Emprega Brasil Portal?

The National Employment System (SINE) is a long-standing public service designed to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers. By bringing this system fully online through the Emprega Brasil platform, the government allows any interested individual to register their educational background, skills, and work history.

According to the official guidelines, the portal is open to citizens in general, including foreign nationals, migrants, and refugees who possess the necessary legal paperwork to work in the country.

Step-by-step guide to finding jobs in Brazil

Getting started on the system is straightforward. Interested people can apply online by following these steps:

Step 1: Access the portal

Go to the official Emprega Brasil job search page at https://servicos.mte.gov.br/ or download the Digital Work Card App (Carteira de Trabalho Digital), which is available on both iOS and Android.

Step 2: Create a GOV.BR account

To use the service, you will need to sign up for a unified GOV.BR account. The portal requires users to have a Bronze, Silver, or Gold level account to fully access the job-matching database.

Step 3: Complete your professional profile

Fill in your registration details. Be sure to include:

Personal identification and contact details.

Complete educational history.

Previous work experience and professional qualifications.

Your regions of interest (which municipalities in Brazil you wish to work in).

Step 4: Search and apply

The system will analyze your credentials and display job openings that align with your profile[2]. If you find a suitable match, you can apply directly through the portal and schedule an interview with the employer.

Pro-tips to increase chances of getting hired

Keep Data Updated: Recruiters look at active profiles. Update your professional aspirations, skills, and contact details regularly. Highlight Multiple Qualifications: If you have skills in different areas (e.g., IT, language translation, or project management), list them. The system will cross-reference all your qualifications to find matches. Specify Your Region: Clearly indicate the specific Brazilian cities or regions where you are willing to participate in selection processes.

Key documents and useful information

Required Documents: Personal identification documents (and legal registration/visas if you are already residing in Brazil).

Personal identification documents (and legal registration/visas if you are already residing in Brazil). Estimated Wait Time: For those using in-person SINE offices, wait times are typically under 30 minutes. Online registration and matching are instant.

For those using in-person SINE offices, wait times are typically under 30 minutes. Online registration and matching are instant. Legislation: The system operates legally under Brazil's Law No. 13,667 (May 17, 2018) and Codefat Resolution No. 994 (February 15, 2024).

Denmark launches website for jobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Denmark launched an official government website that allows foreigners to search for high-paying job vacancies by experience and skill set.

The platform lists roles from companies across Denmark, with applicants encouraged to submit their CVs directly to advertising employers.

Source: Legit.ng