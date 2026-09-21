VDM responded to Senator Natasha Akpoti after she posted a screenshot suggesting his video about her alleged leaked voice note was sponsored by Senate President Godswill Akpabio's office

The activist challenged Natasha to confirm whether the viral voice note was hers, arguing her decision to respond publicly was a critical misstep

VDM insisted that no individual in Nigeria has ever paid him a penny for any content, describing himself as the most credible voice

Activist and Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has hit back at Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following her public response to a video he made analysing an alleged leaked voice note attributed to her.

In a video posted on Monday, 21 September 2026, VDM said he came across Natasha's post roughly 19 minutes before recording his reaction. He had initially planned to address a separate matter involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio before seeing her post and shifting focus.

VDM knocks Senator Natasha over claims he was paid. Photo credit@verydarkman/@natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

Natasha's post and VDM's rebuttal

Senator Natasha had shared a screenshot appearing to show a WhatsApp chat where someone asked which national dailies and blogs could amplify a link to VDM's earlier video about her.

She captioned the post with a message directed at Akpabio, Punch Nigeria, and Guardian Nigeria, suggesting the content against her was being bankrolled by the Senate President's office.

VDM fires back at Senator Natasha over claims he was paid. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM flatly rejected the insinuation. He argued that his track record makes the allegation of financial sponsorship implausible, saying it would be easier "for elephants to enter the hole of the needle" than for Nigerians to believe he had been paid.

He maintained that not a single person in the country has ever given him money for any content he has produced.

VDM questions Natasha on the voice note

The centrepiece of VDM's rebuttal, however, was a pointed question he repeated throughout the video: whether the voice in the leaked audio recording was Natasha's. He noted that she had not denied the voice note itself and argued that her decision to respond to his video, rather than simply ignoring it, had weakened her position considerably.

"You did not deny the voice note," he said. "It means that the voice call is true."

In the audio clip he played during the video, a voice attributed to Natasha could be heard urging someone to find a way to push out a story that President Tinubu had "sacrificed" her, and asking for help to turn Nigerians against certain individuals.

VDM used this to accuse her of orchestrating a media campaign using bloggers and influencers to manipulate public opinion for personal political gain.

He went further to accuse her of hypocrisy, arguing that her immediate attempt to identify and expose those sharing the video against her was itself evidence of how sponsored media operations work, adding that she had essentially described her own methods by making the accusation.

VDM ended the video by reiterating his challenge, insisting he would wait for her next post and urging her not to respond with what he called emotional manipulation.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about Natasha Akpoti's voice note:

Radiogad slams VDM over Bobrisky

Legit.ng reported that the media personality was not happy with the way VDM reacted after Bobrisky shared the names of people who helped him.

Bobrisky had listed the amount he got from his friends in an appreciation note, and VDM slammed all of them.

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, and others who gave millions to Bobrisky. Radiogad dragged him for being noisy in others' affairs.

Source: Legit.ng