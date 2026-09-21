Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his working vacation on Monday, September 21

Tinubu departed Nigeria on August 30, first for London, then Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron

The presidency hit back at former VP Atiku Abubakar over remarks about Tinubu's absence from the UN General Assembly

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will not be returning to Nigeria as soon as previously expected, after extending his working vacation by a few days, with his arrival now planned for the weekend, Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, September 21.

President Bola Tinubu extends his working vacation abroad for a few more days. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu left Nigeria on August 30, travelling first to London, where he spent about a week before relocating to Paris, France.

In Paris, he held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and prominent businessman Vincent Bollore, whose media group controls Canal+, Multichoice, and Universal Music Group.

Tinubu continues to govern from abroad

Despite being outside the country, Tinubu has continued to manage national affairs from abroad. Among the directives he issued during the vacation was an order for an independent panel to investigate the death of 37 miners in Minna, following their detention by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Vice President Kashim Shettima has been stepping in to represent the president at official functions within Nigeria. However, Shettima left Abuja on October 20 for New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he is scheduled to deliver Nigeria's national statement. In his absence from local duties, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, will continue to represent the President at domestic events.

On the political side, Senator Abubakar Yari, Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, has been leading consultations with prominent traditional rulers across the country alongside key party leaders.

Presidency hits back at Atiku

The presidency did not hold back in responding to criticism over Tinubu's decision not to attend the United Nations General Assembly in person.

Both former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying firm led by a convicted ex-offender made comments about the president's non-attendance, which the presidency described as irresponsible and baseless.

Read the presidency's statement on Tinubu's vacation below via the X post:

Read more on Tinubu

Tinubu gives Omole campaign appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as deputy director, diaspora mobilisation I, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng