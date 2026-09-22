Former SGF Babachir Lawal joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Abuja on Tuesday, three months after quitting the ADC

Lawal declared his support for the NDC's presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 polls

NDC National Leader Senator Seriake Dickson welcomed Lawal and handed him a leadership role covering the North East

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal has formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), throwing his weight behind the party's 2027 presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal on Monday, June 1, 2026, announced his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Lawal argued that any Nigerian who genuinely cared about the country's future had little choice but to back the NDC.

Babachir Lawal joins NDC for Obi-Kwankwaso 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: Babachir Lawal

Source: Twitter

He was officially received into the opposition party and assigned a leading role in its campaign activities across the North East.

As reported by The Punch, he made the announcement in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Speaking at the event, he said:

"Anybody in Nigeria who has the interest of our country at heart and sympathy for the suffering that is ongoing in our country, along with insecurity, hunger, ignorance and disease, will have no choice but to join a party that represents the future and have Peter and Kwankwaso as their candidates."

He added:

"Every sensible and patriotic Nigerian ought to understand this. It is now convincing to partner with the NDC to see to the fulfilment of the very noble objective of installing Obi as the president and Kwankwaso as vice president. So, by the grace of God, we look forward to May 29, 2027, to celebrate the feat properly for the good of the country, and future of generations yet unborn."

Dickson hails Lawal as key mobiliser

NDC National Leader Senator Seriake Dickson received Lawal warmly, describing him as a seasoned political mobiliser whose experience would be critical to the party's campaign efforts in the North East.

Dickson said:

"Babachir Lawal does not need any introduction. He was the former secretary to the government of our country, who did well. But behind the official designations that are known, what is not known is that he's a great mobiliser. He's actually some sort of political activist also."

He further noted that Lawal had watched political parties make promises they failed to keep, saying such parties had taken Nigeria "from top to bottom."

Dickson confirmed that Lawal would oversee NDC activities and campaign coordination across the North East.

Why Lawal left ADC

Lawal's move to the NDC comes roughly three months after he quit the ADC, accusing the party of manipulating its presidential primary to benefit former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He alleged that declared results were altered in Atiku's favour and that even in areas where voting took place, legitimate winners were replaced.

Lawal said he could not continue to belong to a party whose primary process he considered fundamentally flawed.

The NDC announced Lawal as a new member of the party via its X handle @NigeriaNDCHQ.

"Former SGF Babachir Lawal is now a member of the NDC."

Babachir Lawal predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lawal said Obi and Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender.

The former SGF also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president.

Source: Legit.ng