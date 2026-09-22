The US Embassy in Abuja posted a notice on X on September 21, 2026, alerting visa applicants to check their emails urgently

The embassy said appointment dates and times may have changed following a realignment that affected scheduled visits

Visa applicants with existing bookings were asked to verify their details before heading to the embassy

The United States Embassy in Abuja has warned Nigerians with scheduled visa appointments that their dates and times may have shifted, following what the mission described as a realignment.

The notice was posted on the embassy's official X account on Sunday, September 21, 2026.

US Embassy Abuja urges visa applicants to check their emails as visa appointment dates and times may change after a schedule realignment. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

In it, the embassy told visa applicants to check their emails for specific guidance related to the realignment and to confirm whether their appointment details remained the same.

What the embassy said

"Have a scheduled appointment at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja? Please check your email for specific guidance for visa applicants affected by the realignment and to verify your date and appointment time as it may have changed," the embassy wrote.

The post did not explain what the realignment involved, how many applicants were affected, or when the changes took effect. The embassy also did not indicate how long the adjusted schedule would remain in place.

What affected applicants should do

Based on the embassy's guidance, anyone with an active visa appointment in Abuja should treat the original booking as potentially invalid until confirmed.

The embassy directed applicants to the email addresses linked to their appointments for updated instructions, rather than assuming their original time slot still stands.

Showing up at the embassy without first verifying appointment details could result in being turned away, particularly if the date or time has been reassigned as part of the realignment process.

The notice was addressed specifically to applicants at the Abuja mission. No similar alert was issued for the US Consulate in Lagos at the time of publication.

See the X post below:

US suspends routine nonimmigrant visa services in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced a suspension of all routine nonimmigrant visa services, covering tourist, business, and petition-based nonimmigrant visas.

The embassy made this known through its official X account on Monday, August 18, 2026, describing the move as a "realignment" of visa services. No specific timeline for when normal services would resume was provided in the post.

Source: Legit.ng