Toyin Abraham hosted the Bestie Jesus Concert 2026 as a thanksgiving ahead of her upcoming film Bestie, set to hit cinemas on December 16

The Nollywood actress opened up about losing a pregnancy at four months and receiving financial support from Pastor Bolaji

A worship moment at the concert saw Toyin appear to fall under the anointing, drawing widespread attention online

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi found herself at the centre of conversation after an emotionally charged appearance at the Bestie Jesus Concert 2026, where she both hosted the event and delivered a personal testimony that left many in the audience visibly moved.

The concert served as a thanksgiving organised ahead of the release of her upcoming film, "Bestie," which is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on 16 December.

Fans react as Toyin Abraham falls under anointing during worship. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

As the host, Toyin set the tone for the evening, but it was an unexpected personal disclosure that shifted the atmosphere entirely.

Toyin Abraham Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss

Speaking before the congregation, Toyin revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at approximately four months into her pregnancy.

She shared that, in the wake of the loss, she contacted Pastor Bolaji, who responded with significant financial assistance.

In her own words: "I was four months pregnant and I lost it. I called Pastor Bolaji and he sent me millions."

The revelation clearly resonated with those in attendance, drawing emotional reactions from the room and prompting widespread commentary online once footage of the moment began circulating.

Toyin Abraham leaves fans talking after falling during worship session. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Worship Moment Goes Viral

Shortly after delivering her testimony, another moment from the concert caught the attention of viewers. During a worship session, Toyin appeared to fall under the anointing, adding a deeply spiritual dimension to what was already an emotionally charged evening.

The sequence of events, from her candid confession about the pregnancy loss to the worship moment that followed, gave the concert a tone that went well beyond a standard celebrity gathering.

Many online observers found the combination of vulnerability and spiritual fervour particularly striking, and clips from the event spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Watch the viral Instagram of Toyin Abraham's worship moment:

Toyin Abraham's video trends online:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cupcakee09 said:

"Cameras plenty pass Holy Spirit. I really feel for God."

badboipela6 said:

"This should be a private moment it doesn't have to come to social media, eyin oni camera yi shee eee wor weyre ni?"

thereal_doyin said:

"The way the singer is worshipping, this kind of thing is bound to happen!"

mzdau said:

"It’s really silly to pick up your phone and start recording someone in her moment of vulnerability with the Holy Spirit, not everything needs to be on social media 😏."

officialsnzzy said:

"Na why all these celebrities don’t like going to church 😢."

iam_teecrown said:

"Acting everywhere."

chuxxy_01 said:

"Make the spirit of APC commot."

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng