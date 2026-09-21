Adewale Adeleke, elder brother of Afrobeats star Davido, gave fans a look inside Pacific Holdings' new Lekki head office

The modern multi-storey glass building features a spacious lobby, sleek interiors, and the company's distinctive green logo

The reveal sparked a wave of reactions online, with many weighing in on the Adeleke family's growing business empire

Davido's elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, popularly known as ChairmanHKN, has turned heads online after offering a tour of the brand-new Pacific Holdings head office in Lekki, Lagos.

In a video shared on social media, Adewale walked through the company's striking multi-storey glass building, drawing attention to its polished exterior, wide lobby, contemporary interiors, and the bold green branding that marks Pacific Holdings' corporate identity.

Davido's father's company new headquaters capture attention online. Credit: chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

Pacific Holdings Limited has deep roots in the Adeleke family. Their father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, founded the conglomerate in 1983, building it into a diversified business with interests spanning energy, real estate, education, and logistics.

Both Adewale and his younger brother David Adeleke, the Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar known globally as Davido, serve on the company's board.

The unveiling of the new headquarters has shifted attention to the family's commercial reach, with many online noting that the Adeleke name carries weight well beyond the music industry.

Fans stunned by Davido's father's company's new head office in Lagos. Credit: adeleke

Source: UGC

The video of Davido's father's new office in Lagos is below:

Reactions to Davido's father's new office

The video quickly gained traction, drawing a mix of admiration, humour, and awe from followers on Instagram.

@mr_bishop11 commented:

"If my family get this family wealth and business wetin concern me with entertainment"

@olusojiok reacted:

"If you like de compete with generational wealth 😂😂"

@bwoy_laraj wrote:

"With this kind wealth why I go dey jump for stage why?"

@jn_breeze147 said:

"Adeleke money confirmed 🔥 Adeleke family blessing go reach me one day ❤️"

@chyiykingdom observed:

"No wonder on this hatred on david from some of his colleagues 😂"

@dipogafar shared:

"Another bragging rights.. More wins"

Davido's father visits Omisore

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido reacted to footage of his father, billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, making a surprise appearance at Senator Iyiola Omisore's 69th birthday celebration in Osogbo.

In the video, the elder Adeleke showed up at Omisore's residence to mark the occasion, a gesture that quickly sparked conversation across social media.

Reacting, someone said,

""That is why we always consel our youths don't die for any politician.:

Source: Legit.ng