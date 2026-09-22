Full List: 57 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply For Armenia Visitor Visa Only With Invitation
- Armenia's government published an official list of countries whose citizens must present an invitation before applying for a visitor visa
- The list includes dozens of African nations, covering countries from Nigeria and Ghana to Kenya, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe
- Citizens from these countries cannot apply for the Armenia visitor visa online or on arrival and must go through a diplomatic mission abroad
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Armenia has set strict entry conditions for citizens of dozens of countries across Africa and Asia, requiring them to hold a formal invitation before they can even apply for a visitor visa.
The Armenian government's official website states that nationals from a specific group of countries may only apply for a visitor visa "at the diplomatic representations or consular posts of the Republic of Armenia abroad and with invitation only."
African countries on Armenia's restricted visa list
This means that unlike travellers from many other parts of the world, citizens in this category cannot apply online or obtain a visa on arrival.
The majority of the countries named on the list are African nations. A total of 46 African countries appear, spanning every region of the continent.
The full list of countries whose citizens require an invitation to apply for an Armenia visitor visa is:
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Bangladesh
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros Islands
- Congo
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini (Swaziland)
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Palestine
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
What the Armenia visa invitation requirement means
Citizens from all 57 listed countries must visit an Armenian diplomatic mission or consular post in their home country or region and present a valid invitation as part of their visa application.
The requirement effectively adds an extra layer to the process that travellers from many other countries do not face, as Armenia does offer e-visa and visa-on-arrival options to nationals from a wide range of other nations.
Armenia lists 111 countries eligible for visa-free travel
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Armenia had announced a new visa-free arrangement allowing citizens of 111 countries to enter without a visa if they hold a valid residence permit from approved countries.
The arrangement runs from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027, and eligible travellers can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within one year.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng