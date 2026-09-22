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Full List: 57 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply For Armenia Visitor Visa Only With Invitation
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Full List: 57 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply For Armenia Visitor Visa Only With Invitation

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Armenia's government published an official list of countries whose citizens must present an invitation before applying for a visitor visa
  • The list includes dozens of African nations, covering countries from Nigeria and Ghana to Kenya, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe
  • Citizens from these countries cannot apply for the Armenia visitor visa online or on arrival and must go through a diplomatic mission abroad

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Armenia has set strict entry conditions for citizens of dozens of countries across Africa and Asia, requiring them to hold a formal invitation before they can even apply for a visitor visa.

The Armenian government's official website states that nationals from a specific group of countries may only apply for a visitor visa "at the diplomatic representations or consular posts of the Republic of Armenia abroad and with invitation only."

Armenia lists countries whose citizens can only apply for visitor visa with invitation
Visitor visa: Armenia names countries whose citizens must get invitation before applying. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/YASIN AKGUL
Source: Getty Images

African countries on Armenia's restricted visa list

This means that unlike travellers from many other parts of the world, citizens in this category cannot apply online or obtain a visa on arrival.

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The majority of the countries named on the list are African nations. A total of 46 African countries appear, spanning every region of the continent.

The full list of countries whose citizens require an invitation to apply for an Armenia visitor visa is:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Angola
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Benin
  5. Botswana
  6. Burkina Faso
  7. Burundi
  8. Cameroon
  9. Cape Verde
  10. Central African Republic
  11. Chad
  12. Comoros Islands
  13. Congo
  14. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  15. Cote d'Ivoire
  16. Djibouti
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Eritrea
  19. Eswatini (Swaziland)
  20. Ethiopia
  21. Gabon
  22. Gambia
  23. Ghana
  24. Guinea
  25. Guinea-Bissau
  26. Kenya
  27. Lesotho
  28. Liberia
  29. Libya
  30. Madagascar
  31. Malawi
  32. Mali
  33. Mauritania
  34. Mauritius
  35. Mozambique
  36. Namibia
  37. Nepal
  38. Niger
  39. Nigeria
  40. Pakistan
  41. Palestine
  42. Rwanda
  43. Sao Tome and Principe
  44. Senegal
  45. Seychelles
  46. Sierra Leone
  47. Somalia
  48. South Sudan
  49. Sri Lanka
  50. Sudan
  51. Syria
  52. Tanzania
  53. Togo
  54. Uganda
  55. Yemen
  56. Zambia
  57. Zimbabwe

What the Armenia visa invitation requirement means

Citizens from all 57 listed countries must visit an Armenian diplomatic mission or consular post in their home country or region and present a valid invitation as part of their visa application.

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The requirement effectively adds an extra layer to the process that travellers from many other countries do not face, as Armenia does offer e-visa and visa-on-arrival options to nationals from a wide range of other nations.

Armenia lists 111 countries eligible for visa-free travel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Armenia had announced a new visa-free arrangement allowing citizens of 111 countries to enter without a visa if they hold a valid residence permit from approved countries.

The arrangement runs from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027, and eligible travellers can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within one year.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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