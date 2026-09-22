Armenia's government published an official list of countries whose citizens must present an invitation before applying for a visitor visa

The list includes dozens of African nations, covering countries from Nigeria and Ghana to Kenya, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe

Citizens from these countries cannot apply for the Armenia visitor visa online or on arrival and must go through a diplomatic mission abroad

Armenia has set strict entry conditions for citizens of dozens of countries across Africa and Asia, requiring them to hold a formal invitation before they can even apply for a visitor visa.

The Armenian government's official website states that nationals from a specific group of countries may only apply for a visitor visa "at the diplomatic representations or consular posts of the Republic of Armenia abroad and with invitation only."

Visitor visa: Armenia names countries whose citizens must get invitation before applying. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/YASIN AKGUL

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Armenia's restricted visa list

This means that unlike travellers from many other parts of the world, citizens in this category cannot apply online or obtain a visa on arrival.

The majority of the countries named on the list are African nations. A total of 46 African countries appear, spanning every region of the continent.

The full list of countries whose citizens require an invitation to apply for an Armenia visitor visa is:

Afghanistan Angola Bangladesh Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Islands Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cote d'Ivoire Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini (Swaziland) Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Pakistan Palestine Rwanda Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Sudan Sri Lanka Sudan Syria Tanzania Togo Uganda Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

What the Armenia visa invitation requirement means

Citizens from all 57 listed countries must visit an Armenian diplomatic mission or consular post in their home country or region and present a valid invitation as part of their visa application.

The requirement effectively adds an extra layer to the process that travellers from many other countries do not face, as Armenia does offer e-visa and visa-on-arrival options to nationals from a wide range of other nations.

Armenia lists 111 countries eligible for visa-free travel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Armenia had announced a new visa-free arrangement allowing citizens of 111 countries to enter without a visa if they hold a valid residence permit from approved countries.

The arrangement runs from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027, and eligible travellers can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within one year.

Source: Legit.ng