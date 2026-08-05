The UK government has set out the rules for citizenship by birth, covering children born on or after January 1, 1983 and those born before

The guidance explains that some children born in the UK are automatically British citizens and do not need to go through a formal application process

Children who are not automatically citizens may still be eligible to register, depending on their age and their parents' immigration status

The UK government has published guidance explaining who can claim British citizenship by birth, outlining the different rules that apply depending on when a person was born and what their parents' circumstances were at the time.

The guidance, available on the UK government's official website, covers two main groups: those born on or after 1 January 1983 and those born before that date.

The UK has explained its citizenship by birth rules. Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong, Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Who gets citizenship by birth automatically?

Children born in the UK on or after 1 January 1983 are automatically British citizens if, at the time of their birth, at least one parent was already a British citizen or was "settled" in the UK, meaning they had permanent permission to stay.

People in this group do not need to go through any registration process and can simply apply for a UK passport or request a letter confirming their citizenship status instead.

For those born in the UK before 1 January 1983, automatic citizenship also applies, with two narrow exceptions: where the child's father was a diplomat representing a country other than the UK, or where the father was classified as "an enemy alien in occupation" and the birth took place in the Channel Islands during the Second World War.

Who may need to apply

Children born on or after 1 January 1983 who do not meet the automatic citizenship criteria may still be able to register as British citizens. The government says this may apply where the child is under 18 and one of their parents has since become a British citizen or obtained permanent settlement, or where the child lived in the UK from birth until at least the age of 10.

The government also noted that people living in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or a British overseas territory face a different process when seeking written confirmation of their citizenship.

The full eligibility guidance on the UK government's website also directs people to check whether they may qualify for British citizenship through other routes, including the Windrush scheme, which was set up to assist people, many of them from Caribbean nations, who had the right to live in the UK but faced wrongful immigration action.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had explained how children born abroad can get British citizenship.

Residency requirement for UK citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained how long foreigners must live in Britain before seeking citizenship.

According to the official guidance, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and be married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen.

The residency requirement also clearly stated that the applicant must have lived in the UK for a minimum of three years immediately before the date the Home Office receives the application.

Source: Legit.ng