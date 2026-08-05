Daniel Solomon, an APC member from Delta State, released a viral video appealing to the government to take custody of his six children

Solomon gave the APC-led government 72 hours to intervene, warning of a tragic outcome if no help arrives within that period

The distressed father claimed he sold his property to campaign for politicians in the 2023 elections but received no support in return

A Nigerian man from Delta State has released a viral video pleading with the All Progressives Congress to take his six children into government care, saying mounting economic pressure has left him unable to provide for them.

Daniel Solomon, who identified himself as a card-carrying APC member, addressed his appeal directly to the federal and state governments, asking those who saw the video to share it widely so that it would reach the relevant authorities.

Daniel Solomon from Delta State has released a viral video. He appeals to the government to take custody of his six children. Photo credit: @officialAPC

Source: Twitter

In the video, Solomon gave the APC-led government a 72-hour window to collect his children, warning that if no intervention comes within that period, he fears he may take a drastic and irreversible step.

He said partly:

"I beg, I want make you help me post this video, make it reach whoever is concerned. I beg you. I want make them come carry my six children from me within 72 hours because I'm not going to take care of them again. But if they don't come carry them within 72 hours, after 72 hours I'll get no other option than to put something for food, make all of us eat, make everything kuku end."

Solomon blames unnamed APC senator

Beyond financial hardship, Solomon also pointed fingers at a serving APC senator in Delta State, whom he held responsible for what he described as his total financial ruin.

He alleged that he lost six vehicles, his home, his marriage, and the chance to complete his legal education as a direct consequence of that senator's actions.

He made a separate appeal to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other political leaders across the state, reminding them that he actively campaigned on their behalf during the 2023 general elections.

Solomon said he sold personal property to fund those campaign efforts and expressed deep disappointment that he had since received nothing in return.

He told the governor that he had watched the administration reach other Nigerians through empowerment schemes, and pleaded to be included before his situation spiralled beyond recovery. His appeal to the governor was urgent: that the children be placed under government care before conditions at home deteriorate any further.

Orji Kalu backs Catholic bishops on hardship

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North, said the economic hardship and insecurity facing Nigerians cannot be attributed to President Bola Tinubu, arguing instead that politicians routinely feed the President a distorted view of the country's situation.

Kalu made the remarks in a video that has since gone viral, responding to the recent visit by members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng