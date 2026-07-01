Rotimi Salami finally speaks on Allwell Ademola's global success

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami shared an emotional reaction to a major international recognition for his late colleague, Allwell Ademola

The actor described the achievement as both a proud and bittersweet moment as he reflected on the milestone

His heartfelt message has sparked interest among fans, who celebrated the recognition while sympathising with his loss

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has expressed deep emotions following the recognition of his late colleague, Allwell Ademola, at an international film festival in Toronto, Canada.

On his Instagram page, Salami revealed that their collaborative movie with actress Kilanko had been nominated for Best Film by a Female Filmmaker (Nollywood) at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

Rotimi Salami reacts as Allwell Ademola bags major international milestone. Credit: @rotimisalami

Source: Instagram

While celebrating the milestone, Salami admitted the bittersweet nature of the achievement, noting that he would have to represent them alone at the festival.

He wrote:

“SHUGA BOO SEE O CONGRATULATIONS. KILANKO GOT YOU A NOMINATION IN TORONTO, CANADA, ✅BEST FILM BY A FEMALE FILMMAKER (NOLLYWOOD). SO I WILL REPRESENT US ALONE ABI. ALL IS WELL sha. Thanks for the recognition @tinffestival.”

See the post below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Salami responded to a social media troll who criticised him for using photos of his late colleague, Allwell Ademola, while promoting his new cinema movie.

The actor recently released a film titled Kilanko, which was directed by the late actress before her untimely death.

Since announcing the movie, Salami has been sharing pictures of Ademola on social media as part of the promotional campaign.

However, a social media user called him out, questioning why he was using the late actress to promote the film. The critic urged him to allow the deceased actress to “rest peacefully.”

“I don’t know why you are using this lady to sell film. Please, let her rest peacefully,” the troll wrote.

Reacting to the comment, Salami expressed disappointment, saying some people speak out of ignorance.

He defended his actions and stated that there was nothing wrong with celebrating or promoting the work of someone who had passed away.

“Some people comment with so much ignorance,” the actor replied. “If it gets to your turn, keep inside cupboard or hide the hard work of your late loved ones.”

Speaking further during an interview on Oyinmomo TV, Salami also addressed the circumstances surrounding Ademola’s death.

According to him, the actress’s passing was simply her time, noting that cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, even those who take good care of their health.

He added that many of her close colleagues knew that Ademola had asthma, but she was very conscious of her health and never joked with it.

Ademola reportedly passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack at her residence.

The news of her death was confirmed by several Nollywood stars, including Damola Olatunji, Mr Latin, Faithia Williams and Bidemi Kosoko, who paid tribute to her on social media.

A Service of Songs and candlelight procession was later held in her honour on January 8, while she was laid to rest the following day.

Rotimi Salami opens up about Allwell Ademola's latest career milestone abroad. Credit: allwellademola

Source: Instagram

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaces after her death

Legit.ng had reported that the last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate death had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital in December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

Source: Legit.ng