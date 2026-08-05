The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria had announced eight remaining public holiday closures for the rest of 2026

The diplomatic missions had scheduled closures for both Nigerian and American public holidays between August and December

The final holiday closure of the year had been listed for Boxing Day after Christmas celebrations

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will observe several public holidays before the end of 2026, with closures covering both Nigerian and American national holidays.

According to the official holiday schedule, the diplomatic missions will suspend public services on eight remaining holiday dates between August and December.

The US Embassy in Abuja will observe several public holidays before the end of 2026. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which holidays will affect embassy services?

The next closure will be on Tuesday, August 25, for Eid-El-Maulud, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria.

The embassy and consulate will also close on Monday, September 7, in observance of the United States Labor Day, followed by Nigeria's Independence Day on Thursday, October 1.

Later in October, the missions will shut their doors again on Monday, October 12, to mark Columbus Day in the United States.

What are the remaining closure dates?

The diplomatic missions will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, and Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26.

In December, both offices will close for Christmas Day on Friday, December 25, which is recognised in both Nigeria and the United States.

The final holiday closure of the year will be Boxing Day, observed on Saturday, December 26, as a Nigerian public holiday.

Applicants seeking visas, passport services or other consular assistance are advised to plan appointments around the holiday schedule, as routine public services will not be available on the listed dates.

Emergency assistance for U.S. citizens remains available through the embassy and consulate during holiday periods.

Here is the list of the holiday dates:

Eid-El-Maulud Aug 25, 2026 Tuesday NG Labor Day Sep 7, 2026 Monday USA Independence Day Oct 1, 2026 Thursday NG Columbus Day Oct 12, 2026 Monday USA Veterans Day Nov 11, 2026 Wednesday USA Thanksgiving Day Nov 26, 2026 Thursday USA Christmas Day Dec 25, 2026 Friday USA/NG Boxing Day Dec 26, 2026 Friday NG

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng