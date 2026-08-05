Full List: Dates US Embassy, Consulate in Nigeria Will Close for Public Holidays in 2026
- The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria had announced eight remaining public holiday closures for the rest of 2026
- The diplomatic missions had scheduled closures for both Nigerian and American public holidays between August and December
- The final holiday closure of the year had been listed for Boxing Day after Christmas celebrations
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The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will observe several public holidays before the end of 2026, with closures covering both Nigerian and American national holidays.
According to the official holiday schedule, the diplomatic missions will suspend public services on eight remaining holiday dates between August and December.
Which holidays will affect embassy services?
The next closure will be on Tuesday, August 25, for Eid-El-Maulud, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria.
The embassy and consulate will also close on Monday, September 7, in observance of the United States Labor Day, followed by Nigeria's Independence Day on Thursday, October 1.
Later in October, the missions will shut their doors again on Monday, October 12, to mark Columbus Day in the United States.
What are the remaining closure dates?
The diplomatic missions will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, and Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26.
In December, both offices will close for Christmas Day on Friday, December 25, which is recognised in both Nigeria and the United States.
The final holiday closure of the year will be Boxing Day, observed on Saturday, December 26, as a Nigerian public holiday.
Applicants seeking visas, passport services or other consular assistance are advised to plan appointments around the holiday schedule, as routine public services will not be available on the listed dates.
Emergency assistance for U.S. citizens remains available through the embassy and consulate during holiday periods.
Here is the list of the holiday dates:
Eid-El-Maulud
Aug 25, 2026
Tuesday
NG
Labor Day
Sep 7, 2026
Monday
USA
Independence Day
Oct 1, 2026
Thursday
NG
Columbus Day
Oct 12, 2026
Monday
USA
Veterans Day
Nov 11, 2026
Wednesday
USA
Thanksgiving Day
Nov 26, 2026
Thursday
USA
Christmas Day
Dec 25, 2026
Friday
USA/NG
Boxing Day
Dec 26, 2026
Friday
NG
US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America
In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.
The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng