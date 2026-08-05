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Full List: Dates US Embassy, Consulate in Nigeria Will Close for Public Holidays in 2026
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Full List: Dates US Embassy, Consulate in Nigeria Will Close for Public Holidays in 2026

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria had announced eight remaining public holiday closures for the rest of 2026
  • The diplomatic missions had scheduled closures for both Nigerian and American public holidays between August and December
  • The final holiday closure of the year had been listed for Boxing Day after Christmas celebrations

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The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will observe several public holidays before the end of 2026, with closures covering both Nigerian and American national holidays.

According to the official holiday schedule, the diplomatic missions will suspend public services on eight remaining holiday dates between August and December.

The US Consulate General in Lagos will close on selected Nigerian and US public holidays.
The US Embassy in Abuja will observe several public holidays before the end of 2026. Photo Getty
Source: Getty Images

Which holidays will affect embassy services?

The next closure will be on Tuesday, August 25, for Eid-El-Maulud, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria.

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The embassy and consulate will also close on Monday, September 7, in observance of the United States Labor Day, followed by Nigeria's Independence Day on Thursday, October 1.

Read also

Full list: Picnic Day, 9 other public holidays for August 2026

Later in October, the missions will shut their doors again on Monday, October 12, to mark Columbus Day in the United States.

What are the remaining closure dates?

The diplomatic missions will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, and Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26.

In December, both offices will close for Christmas Day on Friday, December 25, which is recognised in both Nigeria and the United States.

The final holiday closure of the year will be Boxing Day, observed on Saturday, December 26, as a Nigerian public holiday.

Applicants seeking visas, passport services or other consular assistance are advised to plan appointments around the holiday schedule, as routine public services will not be available on the listed dates.

Emergency assistance for U.S. citizens remains available through the embassy and consulate during holiday periods.

Here is the list of the holiday dates:

Eid-El-Maulud

Aug 25, 2026

Tuesday

NG

Labor Day

Sep 7, 2026

Monday

USA

Independence Day

Oct 1, 2026

Thursday

NG

Columbus Day

Oct 12, 2026

Monday

USA

Veterans Day

Nov 11, 2026

Wednesday

USA

Thanksgiving Day

Nov 26, 2026

Thursday

USA

Christmas Day

Dec 25, 2026

Friday

USA/NG

Boxing Day

Dec 26, 2026

Friday

NG

Read also

Friday, August 7, declared public holiday: government announces reason

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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