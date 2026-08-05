Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, called for an investigation into the death of Colonel Abdussalam Ude

The Sultan also condemned what he described as hate and discrimination against minority Igbo Muslims in the South-East

The Army colonel was shot multiple times at his Nasarawa State residence during a suspected kidnap attempt

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has demanded an immediate investigation into the killing of Colonel Abdulrasaq Abdussalam Ude, a senior military intelligence officer who was shot dead during a suspected kidnap attempt at his home.

The Sultan's position was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 5, by Prince Bashir Adefaka on behalf of the Sultan's Media Team. Alhaji Abubakar, who also serves as President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, described the officer as "a fine military intelligence officer that both Muslim Ummah and traditional communities in the country, especially the region he hailed from, were proud of."

The Sultan of Sokoto demands an investigation into the death of Colonel Abdussalam Ude, shot during a suspected kidnapping at his residence. Photo credit: sokoto

Source: Facebook

Sultan calls for justice

The Sultan called on the Federal Government and the Armed Forces to get to the root of the circumstances surrounding the colonel's death.

"To allow the killing of any single Nigerian soul taken out without getting to the root of the cause and bringing the culprits to justice with a view to disallowing a repeat of the same is not a good way to talk about a serious country, much more when the life extrajudicially taken is that of a soldier of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

He added:

"The cause of this killing and attempt on the life of his family must be found out and the government and other appropriate quarters do the needful."

The Sultan also prayed for the repose of the deceased officer's soul, asking Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, Punch reported.

Attack on the officer

The colonel was killed on Monday night, August 3, when gunmen stormed his residence in Badna, New Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, during a downpour.

He was reportedly shot multiple times after resisting an attempt to abduct him. The Federal Capital Territory Police Command later clarified that the incident took place in Nasarawa State, correcting earlier reports that placed it in Abuja, and confirmed that investigations were underway.

Members of the Igbo Muslim community and other social media users paid tribute to the slain officer, describing him as a Qur'an teacher, military intelligence expert and mentor.

Call against attacks on religious minorities

Beyond the officer's killing, the Sultan also raised concern over what he described as persistent hostility towards minority Igbo Muslims in the South-East, saying such treatment was a setback to national unity.

"As Muslims, we continue to act by showing love and encouraging peaceful coexistence, tolerance, unity and restraint as enjoined upon us by Islamic rules, regulations and guidance laid down for us in the Glorious Qur'an," he said.

Sokoto: Terrorists kill police

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected Lakurawa militants stormed Girkau community in Kebbe Local Government Area on Monday, killed at least one police officer and left the area in fear after a violent raid that also claimed the lives of two civilians.

Police operatives engaged the attackers in a firefight and drove them back. One officer, identified by residents as Hussaini Manyu, died during the exchange of gunfire.

Source: Legit.ng