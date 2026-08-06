Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami shared an emotional tribute to his late colleague Allwell Ademola on Instagram

The actor revealed that the late actress would have clocked 50 years old on Sunday, August 9th

Fans flooded the comments with heartfelt messages, with some joking about how Allwell would have celebrated the milestone

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has been moved to tears as the birthday of his late colleague, Allwell Ademola, approaches, a day that would have marked a major milestone in her life.

Taking to his Instagram page, Salami reflected on the fact that the beloved actress would have turned 50 years old on Sunday, August 9th, had she still been alive. In his heartfelt post, he used her screen name "Shuga" and made clear that her memory is far from fading.

Rotimi Salami pens heartbreaking tribute to late Ademola Allwell. Credit: rotimisalami/allwellademola

Source: Instagram

"Oh death! Nollywood bleeds," he wrote. "Shuga, you would be 50 years old on Sunday if you were here. Though you may be far gone from us, your works will live forever. Until my last breath."

Allwell Ademola's Legacy in Nollywood

Allwell Ademola was a well-known figure in the Yoruba arm of Nollywood, celebrated for her screen presence and talent. Her passing left a visible void in the industry, and Salami's tribute is a reminder of how deeply she is still missed by those who worked alongside her.

The post drew an outpouring of reactions from fans and followers who joined the actor in remembering the late star.

Fans and celebrities pen tribute to Allwell Ademola ahead of her 50th posthumous birthday. Credit: allwellademola

Source: Instagram

Rotimi Salami's post celebrating Allwell Ademola is below:

What Fans Said About Allwell Ademola

Here are some of the comments:

@_olyspirit wrote:

"Omohhhh na this year all of us for know her real age🥺 Cus she will definitely celebrate it in a grand style"

@favouritefreshfoods commented:

"She would have been 25 as always 😍😍Rest on ALL IS WELL"

@iam_goodnessusman said:

"Our sweet 35 😢"

@homeofcomfortwears_global shared:

"My son is supposed to be 10 years old on the 9th of August but he has gone to be with the Lord. Rest on Champ, I know you're singing with me angels already 💝. I will forever miss you"

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaces after her death

Legit.ng also reported that the last video posted by the late actress, Allwell Ademola, hours before her unfortunate death had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital in December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

Source: Legit.ng