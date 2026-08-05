A close associate of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba shared a screenshot of her final WhatsApp status post

The post, made just hours before her death on August 4, carried a two-word Yoruba message that has stunned fans

Influencer Temilola Sobola described the discovery as shocking and heartbreaking as tributes pour in online

A close associate of the late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba has shared what appears to be her final social media message, and it has left many struggling to hold back tears.

Influencer Temilola Sobola took to Instagram on August 5, 2026, the same day news of Tope Osoba's death broke online following a battle with cancer, to share a screenshot of the actress's last WhatsApp status update.

Tope Osoba's associate mourns the late actress while revealing her last WhatsApp status. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

According to the screenshot, Tope Osoba posted the status at 7:23pm on the evening of August 4, just hours before she died.

The message, written in Yoruba, read:

"OGO TUNTUN" — meaning "New Glory."

A final message that moved the internet

Temilola Sobola captioned the post with words that quickly resonated with thousands of followers online.

"Temitope Osoba still posted on her WhatsApp status at 7:23pm last night and she passed away few hours after. It is shocking and heartbreaking💔May her gentle soul Rest In Peace🕊️," she wrote.

The timing of the message has struck a deep chord with fans and followers of Tope Osoba, many of whom read it as an unknowing farewell, or even a glimpse into what awaited the actress on the other side.

Swipe to see Tope Osoba's associate's post that leaves many in tears after the actress' death below:

Fans react to Tope Osoba's final words

The post drew an outpouring of grief across social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@mojetoluwah commented:

"She has transitioned into new Glory. Not this life we are 😢😢😢😢😢"

@ayamwealth wrote:

"Indeed a new glory. She transitioned to heaven after she saw the light 🕯️. Rip"

@thefirstladyomorewa shared:

"A very thin line between life and death for real😢😢😢just too shocking and it hurts deep, she was hoping and wishing 😢😢😢"

@auntytaiwo said:

"One of my favorite ❤️May her soul RIP. I love u but God loves u more"

@xclusive_queen reacted:

"Truly Ogo tuntun😢💔😞😭May Almighty Allah rest her soul😢"

@healthgists commented:

"A thin line between life and death, so heartbreaking! 💔. May God forgive her shortcomings 🙏🏿"

@datcelegirll added:

"As how now….💔💔💔🥹she was surprisingly in my thoughts on Monday. May the almighty rest your soul and grant you eternal peace."

Tope Osoba's associate pays tribute to the late actress by sharing her last WhatsApp update. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Tope Osoba's emotional video about cancer resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Temitope Kofoworola Osoba, popularly known as Tope Osoba, passed away on August 5, 2026, after battling illness.

Hours later, fans revisited a heartfelt video she had posted exactly one year earlier, where she candidly spoke about her cancer journey and expressed gratitude for the support she received.

In the clip, Osoba announced her readiness to return to acting while pledging to use her platform to raise cancer awareness and inspire healing and growth.

Source: Legit.ng