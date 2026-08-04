FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed Cardinal John Onaiyekan's criticism of President Tinubu's government during a monthly media chat in Abuja

Wike argued that Onaiyekan's political leanings were well known, questioning whether his remarks about the APC-led administration could be considered impartial

The minister said he supports criticism of government but warned that consistently negative comments from religious leaders raise questions about their motives

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has described Cardinal John Onaiyekan's public criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration as politically motivated, saying the former Archbishop of Abuja's sympathies are no secret.

Wike made the remarks on Tuesday, August 4, during his monthly media chat with select journalists in Abuja, where he addressed a range of issues including the recent tension between Onaiyekan and the presidency.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed Cardinal John Onaiyekan's recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu during a media chat on August 4 in Abuja. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

What triggered the controversy

The row began last Tuesday when the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by its president, Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso, visited Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Ndagoso raised concerns about the economic hardship facing Nigerians during the meeting. Tinubu pushed back, defending his administration's record and pointing to the end of prolonged strikes by university lecturers as evidence of progress.

Hours after the visit, Onaiyekan appeared on Arise Television's 'Prime Time' programme and said the president appeared unhappy with the bishops' message, which conveyed that the country was bleeding and the economy was dealing severe blows to ordinary Nigerians.

The remarks drew a sharp response from presidential aide Daniel Bwala, who accused the cardinal of being more political than spiritual and alleged that the Catholic Church was "rooting for" Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, The Cable reported.

Wike questions Onaiyekan's impartiality

The minister backed that position on Tuesday, saying Onaiyekan's record spoke for itself.

"I am aware of the position of Cardinal Onaiyekan. All of us know… it's not hidden. Who he supports? Everybody knows that," Wike said.

He went further, saying the 2023 election made clear where various leaders stood.

"Please don't tell me he is not partisan, don't tell me that. You know what happened during the 2023 election? People took sides, leaders took sides. It was very open," he added.

"I would be stupid to sit here for anybody to tell me this person is impartial. No, we know ourselves in this country. We know who belongs where."

Wike was careful to say his position was not that government should be shielded from scrutiny. He argued that constructive criticism, which acknowledges both failures and achievements, serves a genuine purpose, but criticism driven entirely by opposition does not, Vanguard reported.

"If you are a religious leader and it is perceived or seen that you are taking sides, it becomes difficult for people to begin to see those comments as helpful or real," he said.

He urged religious figures and elder statesmen to balance their commentary.

"As a leader, commend government when government has done well on some areas. Criticise government," he said, adding that a pattern of unrelieved negativity leads government to view a critic as an opponent rather than a concerned voice.

Catholic bishops drops message to Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, warned that if Nigerians come to believe the All Progressives Congress (APC) is certain to win the 2027 general elections, it could trigger widespread voter apathy and ultimately erode the legitimacy of the next government.

Onaiyekan made the remarks during an appearance on Frontline, a current affairs programme broadcast on Eagle 102.5 FM in Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng