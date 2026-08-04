Qatar announced a daily fine that applies to foreigners who remain in the country beyond their permitted visa duration

The Qatari government confirmed the exact amount charged per day for every extra day a foreigner overstays

Qatar's official website also outlined how nationals, residents, and companies can settle visa overstay fines

Qatar has confirmed the financial penalty that foreign nationals will face if they remain in the country after their visa or permitted stay expires.

According to Qatar's official government website, any foreigner who overstays their visa is required to pay a fine of QR200, equivalent to approximately N74,821, for every single day they remain in the country beyond their authorised period.

Qatar lists amount foreigners must pay for visa overstay, explains how it is charged. DeFodi Images/BURAK ERTAS/Aaftab Sheikh

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's daily visa overstay fine

The charge is not a one-off payment but accumulates on a daily basis for as long as the individual continues to overstay. This means that a foreigner who remains in Qatar for days beyond their visa expiry would owe QR2,000 in fines alone.

The website states:

"A fee of QR200 is applicable as overstaying fine per day."

The government also clarified the range of parties who can settle such outstanding fines, noting:

"Nationals, residents and companies can easily pay visa overstaying fines."

What travellers to Qatar need to know

The announcement serves as a clear reminder for tourists, visitors, and short-term travellers to monitor their visa validity closely before and during their time in Qatar. With the fine growing larger the longer a person remains without valid authorisation, even a brief period of overstaying can result in a significant financial liability.

Travellers from Africa and elsewhere who visit Qatar for tourism, business, or other short-term purposes are advised to ensure they either depart before their visa expires or take the necessary steps to extend their stay through official channels to avoid accumulating these daily penalties.

Qatar launches special work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Qatari government introduced a special work permit that allows eligible foreign residents to work without paying an application fee.

The government said the permit is available to specific categories of residents who meet the required eligibility conditions, including holding a valid residence permit and national ID.

Source: Legit.ng