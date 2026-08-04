Chidi, son of billionaire businessman Obi Cubana, made a jaw-dropping claim about his wristwatch during a livestream

The revelation came while Chidi was on a live session with streamer Destinedkid, who appeared visibly shocked by the figure

The clip has since gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from Nigerians questioning whether the claim is genuine

Businessman Obi Cubana's son Chidi has set social media ablaze after claiming during a livestream session that his wristwatch carries a price tag of £1 million.

The moment unfolded while Chidi was on a live session with content creator Destinedkid on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Obi Cubana's son goes viral over a live stream session with Destinedkid. Credit: chidi7/obicubana

Source: Instagram

When the conversation turned to the wristwatch Chidi had on, the streamer appeared visibly taken aback, repeatedly converting the figure aloud, "1 million pounds in Naira is what?" as if struggling to process what he was hearing.

Chidi confirmed the amount without hesitation, leaving Destinedkid audibly stunned throughout the exchange.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Ochacho, who handed popular Nigerian streamer Peller a ₦400 million mansion as a wedding gift, launched a fresh giveaway, this time centred on promoting his son's new song.

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's son's bold claim about expensive watch. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

Watch the livestream moment that sparked the debate below:

Viral Reaction to Chidi's £1 Million Watch Claim

The clip quickly spread across Nigerian social media, with many questioning the credibility of the claim while others directed their commentary at generational wealth dynamics in the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

@bobcelestino430 wrote:

"Even ur papa never wear 1million pounds watch"

@agnusdei_arinze_classic_ commented:

"Na competition now abi? Ochacho vs Obi Cubana ndi ala everywhere"

@__olamii__ said:

"Nah all this kids go later Cast their papa 😢"

@wond3r_247 reacted:

"Shut up, how much your papa get?"

@_gallant_089 wrote:

"E fit be 1k pounds he wan talk 😂😂"

@sabiiboy411 shared:

"That's why nepo is good. You can say anything and they believe"

@nachythadius commented:

"Make Una stop all this lie oooo"

@eze_para asked:

"Are these important to teach the youths ?"

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire took to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year. He left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

Source: Legit.ng