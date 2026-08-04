AY Makun sparked a social media frenzy after throwing kisses at May Edochie during what appeared to be a shoot at an event in Manchester, UK

The comedian's playful gesture towards Yul Edochie's estranged wife was caught on camera inside a grand hall filled with guests dressed in white

Another clip captured AY’s humorous reactions after he noticed that his gesture had been caught on video

Nollywood comedian and filmmaker AY Makun has sent Nigerian social media into overdrive after a video captured him throwing kisses at May Edochie at an event in Manchester, United Kingdom, on 2 August 2026.

The clip, posted on Instagram, was shot inside an ornate hall featuring tall columns and arched ceilings, with guests and crew members dressed in white visible in the background.

AY Makun speaks out after unexpected event with May Edochie. Credit: @mayedochie, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The trio in the selfie-style video wore festive traditional attire, including a fila cap and gele head wraps, and were visibly in high spirits, laughing and raising drinks in a toast.

Shortly after that, AY noticed that May had captured the moment on camera and stepped forward to tease fans about what happened.

The comedian mentioned that he was ready to trend as food had been served for social media users.

He said: "Oya, let us trend. Oya social media, food is ready."

Watch the video of AY Makun and May Edochie that got social media buzzing:

What Fans Are Saying about AY and May's moment

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@officialsusan_aig_ceo wrote:

"The food is very spicy! Let's trend 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@iamlionel30 commented:

"Ay will give Yul and his 1% fan base High BP one day. Dearest Queen May, enjoy your day please❤️❤️❤️"

@joyce_ifeoma_ogoh said:

"Eyah,Ay is catching cruise I thought May is engaged?"

@philchizymodel_realtor shared:

"I wish these two can sef. Let everywhere burst. By the way they are both single and deserve a second chance too."

@meroo_fav reacted:

"This bros Ay like trouble😂😂😂😂"

@mediabymimi wrote:

"Queen May is so posh, soft and enigmatic.😍❤️🔥"

AY Makun speaks out after unexpected event with May Edochie captures attention. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng