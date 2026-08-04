The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, fired back at Cardinal John Onaiyekan after the cleric made comments about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government

Wike questioned the credibility of religious leaders who openly back political candidates and then offer public commentary

The minister made the remarks at his monthly media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pushed back against Cardinal John Onaiyekan, accusing the Catholic cleric of political bias and questioning whether his criticism of the Tinubu administration should be taken seriously as a result.

Wike did not mince words about Onaiyekan's perceived political leanings, saying the cleric's support for a particular candidate was well known to the public.

Nyesom Wike fires back at Cardinal Onaiyekan over political leanings. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

He made the remarks on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, during his monthly media chat in Abuja, which was broadcast live by TVC News.

The former Rivers state governor said it is difficult for people to see Onaiyekan's comments as helpful or real when he is perceived or seen to be taking a side.

"If a religious leader is perceived or seen to be taking a side and it's very clear, it becomes difficult for people to see those comments as helpful or real. I'm aware of Cardinal Onaiyekan's position. It's not hidden who he supports. Everybody knows that."

Wike also broadened his criticism beyond the cardinal, pointing to the conduct of religious figures during the last presidential contest.

"In the 2023 presidential election, religious leaders took sides. It was very open."

Wike's remarks draw online reactions

The video clip, which was shared on X by @NigAffairs, drew reactions from users who largely engaged with the political dimension of Wike's comments.

@aoidowu1309 wrote:

"It is not a hidden thing that the man is fighting for Peter Obi to become president. This time he will lose so badly. Just waiting for it."

@GodwinsNduka1 noted:

"Muslim clerics also took sides."

@Mozzay_Trey responded with: "Interesting 🤔"

@Tony4PBAT simply wrote: "Wike❤️❤️"

Cardinal Onaiyekan has been a vocal commentator on Nigerian governance and has previously spoken on issues ranging from insecurity to the economic conditions facing ordinary Nigerians under the current administration.

Cardinal Onaiyekan drops cryptic message on Tinubu

Recall that Cardinal Onaiyekan raised concerns about how public perception of a guaranteed APC win could damage voter participation in 2027.

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja linked low voter turnout in recent Nigerian elections to deep distrust in the electoral system.

Onaiyekan renewed his call for INEC reforms, arguing the current process for appointing its leadership threatens the body's independence.

Cardinal Onaiyekan: Atiku hits Tinubu over Presidency's attack

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar condemned the Presidency for attacking Cardinal Onaiyekan after the cleric spoke to the press about his meeting with President Tinubu.

Atiku's aide, Phrank Shaibu, issued a statement on August 2, 2026, calling the Presidency's language unbecoming of a government.

Atiku urged the Presidency to apologise to the Catholic Church and demanded that it address the substance of the bishops' message rather than attack the messengers.

Source: Legit.ng