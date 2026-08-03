The Federation of Algerian Football confirmed it terminated Vladimir Petkovic's contract after the World Cup

FAF immediately drew up a three-man shortlist to replace Petkovic, according to journalist Romain Molina

Former Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro is among the candidates, and is highly rated for the position

The Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) has sacked head coach Vladimir Petkovic, with former Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro emerging as one of three candidates being considered to take over the Desert Foxes.

FAF confirmed the termination of Petkovic's contract despite the Serbian having signed a new two-year deal following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Algerian Football Federation sacks Vladimir Petkovic. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

His departure comes on the back of two consecutive early exits from major tournaments: Algeria were knocked out in the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals by Nigeria's Super Eagles, and then eliminated by Switzerland in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jose Peseiro linked to Algeria job

According to French journalist Romain Molina, FAF have identified three managers as potential replacements. The shortlist includes former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Rafa Benitez, former Belgium and Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, and Peseiro.

Of the three, Peseiro stands out as the only candidate with direct experience managing a national team on African soil. The Portuguese coach spent two years in charge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria before leaving the role.

Peseiro's familiarity with African football gives him a different profile from the other two candidates on Algeria's shortlist. His time with Nigeria offered him exposure to the demands of African football's calendar, including AFCON qualifying campaigns and tournament football on the continent.

Benitez and Martinez, while experienced at the highest levels of club and international management in Europe, have not previously worked in Africa.

Current Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle had been linked to the Algeria job in recent weeks, but those reports coincided with an acceleration in contract renewal talks between Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation.

NSC DG provides update on Chelle

Legit.ng previously reported that NSC DG Bukola Olopade provides an update on Eric Chelle’s contract renewal talks amid Algerian links.

Olopade confirmed that there is a verbal agreement with Chelle, but the NFF has to complete documentation, and he trusts the manager not to be swayed by rumours.

Source: Legit.ng