Kolomoni launches 'Take Control' campaign offering free bank transfers for users aged 25 and below

Executives emphasise commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in evolving financial landscape

Celebrity ambassadors unveiled to promote Kolomoni's brand and products across Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Kolomoni has launched a new customer-focused campaign aimed at expanding its reach across Nigeria, unveiling free bank transfers for customers aged 25 and below as it steps up efforts to attract young users to its digital banking platform.

The financial services platform officially introduced its "Tsake Control with Kolomoni" campaign during a launch event attended by customers, business partners, stakeholders, and media representatives.

Nigerian bank unveils free transfers, targets Nigerian youths. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Kolomoni launches 'Take Control' campaign

According to a report by the Vanguard, the initiative is designed to showcase Kolomoni's growing range of digital financial products while reinforcing its commitment to making banking simpler, more secure, and more rewarding for individuals, businesses, and organisations.

A key attraction of the campaign is the introduction of free bank transfers for users aged 25 years and below, subject to terms and conditions. The offer is part of Kolomoni's broader strategy to deliver affordable financial services and encourage greater financial inclusion among young Nigerians.

Executives reaffirm commitment to innovation

Speaking at the event, John Alamu, Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, said Kolomoni has continued to evolve in response to changing customer needs.

"Kolomoni's journey has been defined by resilience, innovation, and a relentless commitment to serving our customers. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, so have we. Our commitment remains to build solutions that meet the changing needs of individuals, businesses, and communities while driving greater financial inclusion."

Managing Director Samirah Ade-Adebiyi said the platform was built to provide secure, accessible, and customer-focused financial solutions.

"Kolomoni is designed to serve the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and organisations through innovative, secure, and accessible solutions. Every product and service we offer is built around making banking simpler, smarter, and more rewarding for our customers."

Celebrity ambassadors unveiled

Another major highlight of the event was the unveiling of Kolomoni's South-West brand ambassadors, featuring Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola, comedian Ayo Ajewole, and entertainer Adeyemo Enoch.

The trio will help drive awareness of the brand across the South-West and promote Kolomoni's products to more Nigerians.

Expanding access to digital banking

In his closing remarks, Nath Ude said the campaign reflects Kolomoni's commitment to continuous innovation and customer satisfaction.

He noted that the company will continue developing products that respond to evolving customer needs while equipping individuals, businesses, and organisations with the financial tools needed to better manage their finances.

Kolomoni kicks off Take Control campaign, targets Nigerian youths with free transfers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The launch also featured live product demonstrations, customer engagement sessions, and interactive experiences that gave attendees a closer look at Kolomoni's expanding suite of digital banking solutions.

Backed by CapitalSage Holdings, Kolomoni says it remains focused on expanding financial inclusion by delivering accessible, technology-driven banking services to Nigerians.

CBN unveils tough new rules for fintechs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a set of sweeping new regulations targeting major digital payment companies, including OPay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, Paystack, and Flutterwave, as part of a broader effort to tighten oversight and deepen financial inclusion across the country.

The reforms, released between March and June 2026, focused on market concentration, operational ring-fencing, ownership disclosure, financial holding structures, and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

The regulations come as Nigeria's fintech sector processes an estimated N1.2 quadrillion in electronic transactions in 2025, according to CBN figures.

Source: Legit.ng