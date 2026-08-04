Afobaje's mother posted an emotional video on the second anniversary of the Nigerian vlogger's death

She revealed that God's mercy has been her only source of strength since losing her only child

Nigerians flooded the comment section with prayers and words of comfort for the grieving mother

Two years after the death of popular Nigerian vlogger Afobaje, his mother has shared a deeply moving video that has stirred an outpouring of grief and sympathy online.

The video, posted on Monday, August 3 2026, showed the grieving mother reflecting on her pain as she marked two years since she lost her only child.

Vlogger Afobaje's mother shares moving video two years after his demise. Credit: afobaje

Source: Instagram

In a caption accompanying the clip, she wrote:

"I keep basking in God's grace since 2 years I lost my only child crying, smile in grief situation wat I can say Anu ni Mo' Moore."

Her words struck a raw nerve with many Nigerians, who recognised just how profound the loss of an only child can be. The video quickly gathered thousands of views, with the comment section filling up with prayers, tearful condolences, and words of encouragement.

Afobaje had built a following as a vlogger before his passing, and his mother's continued public grief is a testament to how deeply he was loved, both at home and by his online community.

Vlogger Afobaje's mother evokes emotion with video two years after his death. Credit: afobaje

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng also reported that Afobaje's mother tearfully remembered him on his posthumous birthday in January 2026.

Watch the emotional video Afobaje's mother shared on the second anniversary of his passing:

Nigerians React to Afobaje's Mother's Video

The comment section became a space for collective mourning, with many users on Instagram reaching out directly to her.

@lacream226 wrote:

"Mama come let me hug u 🫂😢 am so sorry 😞 She feels so empty just waiting for when God wil cal her 😭😭😭😭 Mama sorry ❤️‍🩹"

@jamesidowuoluwaseyi commented:

"God is your strength mama"

@bisgoldstore said:

"Jesus Christ God ma je ki foju sunkun Omo Amin 🙏🙏🙏 God pls comfort this woman"

@mumcymj, whose comment gathered 452 likes, wrote:

"That grief may never go,,,that's her only child"

@3ripplem_varieties_store shared:

"😭😭😭Even if it's not only child 👶 ina omo koda lara 😭😭😭😭May God comfort her🙏🙏🙏"

@folab__ added:

"It's only God that can comfort her, No parents deserves this kind of pain. 💔"

The Tragic Demise of Afobaje

Legit.ng reported that on August 3, 2024, Afobaje collapsed suddenly while playing football at the Ikeja Cement field in Lagos. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The news of his death shocked his fans and the online community. Many people shared emotional tributes, recalling how he brought joy and pride through his work.

He was also the only child of a single mother, which made the loss even more heartbreaking for his family and followers.

Source: Legit.ng