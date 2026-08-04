Sweden's Migration Agency has outlined the specific documents doctoral students must submit when applying for permanent residency in the country

Applicants must provide proof of their admission, a certificate from their supervisor, and documents confirming they meet the financial maintenance requirement

The requirements differ depending on how a doctoral student finances their studies, covering employment, self-employment, and scholarship arrangements

Sweden's Migration Agency has published a detailed checklist of documents that doctoral students must prepare before applying for a permanent residence permit in the country.

All documents submitted as part of the application must be written in either Swedish or English. Where a document has been translated, the translation must be certified, and a copy of the original language version must also be included.

Sweden announces documents for foreign PhD students seeking permanent residency. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

The agency stresses that information on all submitted documents by foreign doctoral students must be clearly legible.

Documents Required for Swedish Permanent Residency Application

Applicants must attach correctly made copies of their passport, along with a copy of the higher education institution's previous decision admitting them as a doctoral student.

A certificate from the applicant's supervisor is also required, confirming that the individual has studied or is currently studying at the doctoral level and specifying the start and end dates of those studies.

Beyond academic documentation, applicants must prove they can financially support themselves during their stay in Sweden, and the documents required here vary depending on the source of funding.

Swedish PR: Financial Documents Based on Income Type

Doctoral students who are employed must submit a copy of their employment contract and their most recent pay slip, provided they have already started the job.

Those who are self-employed are required to provide a copy of their registration certificate from the Swedish Companies Registration Office together with a copy of their F-tax certificate.

For doctoral students who fund their studies through a scholarship, the application must include documentation showing that their higher education institution has assessed the scholarship as sufficient to cover the entire period of study.

Anyone supporting themselves through a different financial arrangement must attach whatever documents are relevant to prove that arrangement.

The Migration Agency has made the full guidance available on its official website, where applicants can also find additional information on what passport copies must show.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng