The US State Department notified Congress it plans to shut down five foreign missions across four continents

The planned closures are part of a wider push under the Trump administration to cut costs and reshape America's diplomatic presence abroad

China already has a diplomatic presence in three of the five locations where Washington intends to close its missions

The United States State Department has formally notified Congress of its intention to close five diplomatic posts in different parts of the world, according to sources with knowledge of the notice who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The five posts scheduled for closure are the embassy in St. George's, Grenada; consulates in Nagoya, Japan; Medan, Indonesia; and Winnipeg, Canada; and an embassy branch office in Douala, Cameroon.

US State Department closes five diplomatic posts worldwide, signaling a rare retreat in global presence. Photo credit: Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The notice was sent to congressional committees late last week but has not been made public.

A Rare Move to Shrink America's Global Reach

According to Reuters, officials and analysts describe the planned closures as unusual because they are not linked to any specific geopolitical event or diplomatic crisis.

The scale of the cuts is also notable: the White House Office of Management and Budget had previously pushed for the closure of as many as 30 foreign missions, arguing that several smaller posts offer little strategic or financial value.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has framed cost-cutting at the State Department as a necessary correction to what many conservatives see as an oversized and inefficient bureaucracy.

Last year, the department cut dozens of bureaus and hundreds of staff positions, though no overseas missions were actually shut down at that stage.

When contacted for comment, the State Department did not confirm the closures but said it was focused on making America's diplomatic presence more efficient and effective, adding that it remained committed to following the required congressional notification procedures.

Critics Warn of Vacuum Left for China and Russia

The announcement has drawn pushback from Democratic politicians and former national security officials, who argue that pulling back America's diplomatic presence hands rivals like China and Russia an opening to expand their own influence in regions the US vacates.

Their concern carries particular weight given that China already maintains a diplomatic presence in three of the five locations facing closure: St. George's, Nagoya, and Medan. Beijing does not currently have a functioning mission in Douala or Winnipeg.

The planned cuts also follow the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, which had previously distributed billions of dollars in aid worldwide. Critics say the combination of fewer diplomatic posts and the loss of USAID creates a significant gap in American soft power.

During the administration of former President Joe Biden, the US had expanded its overseas network by opening several new missions, all of them in the Pacific, where Washington has sought to counter Chinese influence.

Diplomatic closures spark debate as critics warn rivals like China and Russia expand influence. Photo credit: Kevin Carter/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

US explains how long it takes for a visa to be approved

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has clarified how its nonimmigrant visa interview wait times work, explaining that the figures published online represent the maximum time an applicant should expect to wait, not a fixed timeline.

According to the US Department of State, the estimated wait times shown for embassy and consulate locations are driven by workload and staffing levels, and can shift from one week to the next.

Source: Legit.ng