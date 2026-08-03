A troll questioned why Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere, follows her everywhere, calling him her "handbag"

Veekee James shot back in a video, making a bold declaration about how she and her husband share their lives

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many praising the couple's bond while others offered caution

Fashion designer Veekee James has hit back at an online critic who questioned whether her husband, Femi Atere, had any independence outside of their marriage, turning the trolling comment into a full-throated celebration of their union.

In a video circulating on social media, the celebrity fashion designer schooled the critic with her fiery response.

The celebrity fashion designer responds to criticism about her husband's constant presence by explaining their unique view of marriage. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The comment, left by a user identified as Lauren, read:

"Does this man have a life of his own? Must he follow you everywhere?? Did you see your friend's husband there? You don turn am to handbag."

Veekee James did not let it slide. In her video, the designer addressed the remark head-on, speaking directly to camera with a photo of herself and Femi in matching traditional attire displayed beside her.

"Yes. My husband does not have a life of his own. His life is my life. The same way I don't have a life of my own, my life is his life. He is me, I am him. Together we are like gods. Padlock and key," she said.

She went further, issuing a pointed challenge to the critic:

"When you marry your own, separate him. When you marry your own, remove him from your life and keep him somewhere else. But you see this my own? He is me, and I am him."

Veekee James closed with a warning of sorts:

"You've not even seen anything. You'll see me and my husband anywhere possible. Everywhere possible. You will see us."

The fashion entrepreneur shares her perspective on marriage while reacting to criticism about her public appearances with her husband. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Who is Veekee James?

Born Ruth Erikan James, Veekee James built her reputation as one of Nigeria's most sought-after celebrity fashion designers, known for bold and glamorous creations worn by high-profile clients.

She married Femi Atere in 2024, with a traditional wedding ceremony in Akwa Ibom and a white wedding held in Lagos.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eliana, in May 2026.

Their near-constant togetherness at events and in coordinated outfits has long attracted both admiration and sniping from corners of the internet.

Watch Veekee James' video responding to the troll below:

Fans react to Veekee James' clap back at the troll

The video drew a wave of responses from fans and followers:

@its_Miguel04 wrote:

"Nobody opinion should matter in your marriage do well to protect your peace against all odds."

@lynda32333 commented:

"I love how Veekee James intentionally never gives them space to troll or bully her."

@hajjd26 said:

"This is goals. That kind of 'us against the world' love. May we all find our padlock and key."

@Darlington_X2 offered a measured take:

"Her words are beautiful, but we must understand that sacrifice in marriage is a two-way street. If a wife dedicates her entire life to her husband, it is vital for the husband to respect that high honor and fulfill his own duties, so the woman does not feel taken advantage of in the future."

@EbereMedia1991 advised:

"As far as your relationship revolve around social media, be expecting more of this kind comment and you will explain tired."

Veekee James honours her mother's sacrifice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity fashion designer Veekee James revealed how her mother’s resilience after losing her husband shaped her life and career.

She recalled that her mother refused to remarry, dedicating herself fully to raising her children while hustling as a tailor in Ajegunle.

Veekee explained that her mother’s discipline and sacrifices not only grounded her but also inspired her journey into fashion and motherhood.

Source: Legit.ng